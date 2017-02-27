Ingram Micro Cloud to Introduce Next Generation Digital and Cloud Services Platform

Ground-up reinvention of Odin Automation Premium enables service providers to transform digitally with speed and scale

BARCELONA, SPAIN--(Marketwired - Feb 27, 2017) - Ingram Micro Inc. today unveiled its latest digital and cloud services platform, the next generation of Odin Automation Premium.

Service providers can now easily automate end-to-end services delivery, differentiate their offerings and digitally transform their business with speed and scale across IoT, cloud, XaaS and telco core services using a single platform.

"Service providers must transform their services and operating models to win in the digital economy, and our next generation platform enables this to happen faster, easier and more efficiently," said Nimesh Davé, EVP Global Cloud, Ingram Micro. "As a result, service providers can capitalize on new revenue opportunities, differentiate their offerings, reduce customer churn and bring higher margin digital services to market faster."

Significant new capabilities have been added to Ingram Micro Cloud's next generation platform to automate every aspect of cloud, IoT and XaaS services delivery management, including service orchestration and subscription management, cloud marketplace enablement, billing automation and reseller management, as well as data analytics. Service providers can also leverage the platform to seamlessly integrate, manage and monetize their own solutions to support accelerated digital innovation and transformation.

Key advancements that optimize the digital and cloud services delivery lifecycle include:

IoT and New Digital Services Management - End-to-end subscription and catalog management delivers rapid digital services onboarding and reduced time-to-market with a streamlined, consistent experience, whether selling IoT, cloud and telco core or custom services.

APS Connect - Rapid, automated service deployment and onboarding is now possible using APS Connect, a cloud-based service integration automation tool. Rather than taking weeks or months, service providers can now quickly design, test and publish integrations in just a few clicks.

Federated Marketplace - Service providers can access Ingram Micro Cloud's extensive catalog of ISVs and cloud offerings. Instead of negotiating with each ISV to secure their cloud services, service providers can get to market faster by contracting through Ingram Micro Cloud. With this offering, Ingram Micro is dramatically simplifying the complexity of contracting, vendor management, deployment, integration, billing and support.

Business Intelligence - A new Business Intelligence (BI) module enables service providers to consolidate and analyze customer data. Actionable data insights can be used to create tailored product/service bundles that minimize churn and increase average revenue per user (ARPU).

Many of Ingram Micro Cloud's major customers, including Telecom Italia and other leading service providers, are already accelerating their digital transformation by leveraging the Odin Automation Premium platform. These latest enhancements will help them transform their core services faster and more easily while supporting a wider range of digital business scenarios, such as connected cars.

"Our relationship with Ingram Micro Cloud has been very beneficial to our business, empowering us to dramatically accelerate our time-to-market and deliver new IoT, digital and cloud services seamlessly to our customers through one platform," said Dott. Domenico Gatta, Horizontal Platforms Director of Olivetti (TIM Group). "Ingram Micro Cloud's platform allows us to automate the end-to-end delivery of on-demand digital content, such as movies, music and video games, together with our hotspot connectivity for our connected car solution customers."

General availability for the latest version of Ingram Micro's next generation digital and cloud services platform is scheduled for Q2 2017. To learn more, please visit: www.ingrammicrocloud.com

