Ingram Micro Commerce & Fulfillment Named a Multichannel Merchant Top 3PL for 2017

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 27, 2017) - Ingram Micro Commerce & Fulfillment, a strategic business unit of Ingram Micro Inc., today announced it has been named a Top 3PL for 2017 by Multichannel Merchant.

Each year, the editors of Multichannel Merchant identify the leading fulfillment providers in the industry. Given the growth of ecommerce and the increasing number of 3PLs in the marketplace, Multichannel Merchant has created this unique resource, vetting 3PLs that are ecommerce-qualified and experienced in delivering value-added services for brands and retailers.

Each company in the Top 3PL listing provides Multichannel Merchant with key capabilities, average annual client order volume, top merchandise categories handled and facility locations.

"We are honored to be recognized again this year as a Multichannel Merchant Top 3PL," said Ken Beyer, executive vice president of Ingram Micro Commerce & Fulfillment. "This is a testament to our amazing team members. They are extremely committed to our customers' success. Every day, our teams are working to create new ways to support our customers' growth. As the market continues to evolve, we've developed solutions beyond our fulfillment capabilities that are helping to drive the future of commerce, enabling brands and retailers to connect through new sales channels and grow their businesses."

More information on Ingram Micro Commerce & Fulfillment as a Top 3PL can be accessed on the Multichannel Merchant website.

About Ingram Micro Commerce & Fulfillment

Ingram Micro Commerce & Fulfillment Solutions offers an unrivaled global infrastructure to propel the global growth of brands and retailers. Powered by its award-winning Shipwire Platform and the scale of Ingram Micro's 154 distribution centers in 45 countries, the company provides B2B and B2C order fulfillment and commerce solutions. The largest brands and retailers in the world trust Ingram Micro Commerce & Fulfillment to deliver exceptional buyer experiences for every order, every day, everywhere. With access to the unique growth opportunities of the world's largest tech distributor and a network of more than 200,000 resellers, Ingram Micro Commerce & Fulfillment offers enterprise solutions for the future of global commerce. Find out more at www.ingrammicrocommerce.com.

About Ingram Micro Inc.

Ingram Micro helps businesses Realize the Promise of Technology™. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships all set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. Find more at www.ingrammicro.com.