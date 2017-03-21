Ingram Micro Commerce & Fulfillment Releases an Enhanced Platform Experience

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 21, 2017) - Ingram Micro Commerce & Fulfillment, a strategic business unit of Ingram Micro Inc., is pleased to announce the release of the latest version of its cloud-based order management and fulfillment software, the Shipwire Platform.

The Shipwire Platform's business intelligence capabilities, accessible through newly designed dashboards, have been upgraded to provide improved visibility and analytical insights for its users. The new dashboards pull order and inventory information, shipping data and other supply chain metrics, and convert it into structured, summarized reports, building upon the platform's business intelligence. In the past year, the Shipwire Platform has been accessed from 160 countries and has thousands of active daily users.

In addition to the release of these functional features, the Shipwire Platform's user interface was redesigned, drawing from the new branding of Ingram Micro Commerce, to deliver a more innovative and seamless experience across all digital properties. With the redesign of the Shipwire Platform, Ingram Micro Commerce's customers maintain the same power of the back-end technology and gain the advantage of a new user experience that improves their ability to interact with data and further helps them grow and manage their businesses.

"The Shipwire Platform has always been focused on solving customers' problems using intelligent technology," said Phil Guindi, VP of Product Management at Ingram Micro Commerce & Fulfillment. "Today, we know our customers are focused on fast growth into new markets and sales channels and are always looking for a competitive edge. Because of the platform's flexibility and our talented engineering and design teams, we're able to build features and functionality based on our customers' needs and quickly bring them to market. The result is a platform that enables our customers to manage and automate their increasingly complex supply chains and drive rapid growth." Retailers, brands and suppliers who leverage the Shipwire Platform for order management have seen impressive growth, averaging 99% year over year since 2010.

Ingram Micro Commerce's ongoing enhancements to the platform reflect the company's investment in order management and fulfillment technology, allowing users to interact with and leverage supply chain data in new ways. This redesign marks a key milestone in the continued investment into combining the world-class technology of the Shipwire Platform with the operational expertise of Ingram Micro Commerce, bringing together a cohesive portfolio of technology and logistics solutions. The Shipwire Platform has been enabling B2B and B2C fulfillment since 2007, with consistent improvements over the past decade.

