Ingram Micro Earns Aruba Authorized Training Center Status

Leading Go-To-Market Business Partner Expands Relationship with Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Empower Aruba Channel Partners Worldwide with Advanced Training, Education and Enablement Services

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Dec 30, 2016) - Ingram Micro Inc. today announced it has expanded its relationship with Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, to become an Aruba Authorized Training Center.

Under the new agreement, Ingram Micro is offering Aruba's complete training catalog, which includes the popular Aruba Mobility Bootcamp and ClearPass Essentials courses, to channel partners worldwide.

"Building our channel partners' technical expertise in advanced technologies and expanding their professional services capabilities are clear differentiators for Ingram Micro," said Greg Richey, director, Training and Education, Ingram Micro. "By further educating our channel partners, we are enabling them to deliver greater business and technical value to their customers and achieve higher levels of partner program levels with key vendors, which works to speed the sales cycle, encourage more profitable growth and enhance the overall customer experience. We are thrilled to be named an Aruba Authorized Training Center and see tremendous opportunity ahead."

Ingram Micro's relationship with Aruba started in 2013, and continues to grow year over year. In August 2016, Ingram Micro was named Aruba's Distributor of the Year, spotlighting the Advanced Solutions organization's relentless focus on exceptional channel partner enablement and business excellence, as well as proven expertise in Aruba networking solutions. Together, the two industry leaders are enabling channel partners worldwide to advance their technical and service capabilities by taking advantage of Aruba's top-rated training, education and enablement services across multiple categories including networking, security, and wireless.

"Our channel partners' success and continued development are a top priority at Aruba and with the help of Ingram Micro, we are expanding our reach and making Aruba's comprehensive training courses and market intelligence more readily available on demand," said Jim Harold, vice president of North American Channels for Aruba.

Ingram Micro is one of only two Aruba Authorized Training Centers in the U.S. and one of a dozen globally. In recent months, Ingram Micro has expanded its portfolio of training and education, and added new professional services. Over the past year, the digital experience leader has achieved double-digit growth in the number of channel partners taking advantage of its services and the volume of offerings being delivered.

"The success of a channel partner is prescriptive and tied closely to repeatable processes and an exceptional customer experience," said Tim Ament, senior vice president, Advanced Solutions, Ingram Micro. "The IT channel's growing demand for more training, education and professional services is directly tied to the intensity placed on channel partners to use advanced technologies and managed services to help businesses achieve the right business outcomes now and in the future. As the industry leader in digital experience training and education, we are making it easier and more cost-effective for channel partners to differentiate their value-add, win more deals, and embrace new and more advanced technologies as they come to market."

