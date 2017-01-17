Ingram Micro Named 2016 Distributor of the Year by Veeam Software

IT Business Leader Honored for the Second Year in a Row by Veeam for Outstanding Sales and Partner Support

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 17, 2017) - Ingram Micro Inc. today announced it was named the 2016 Distributor of the Year by Veeam® Software, the innovative provider of solutions that deliver Availability for the Always-On Enterprise™.

The winners of the 2016 Veeam Impact Partner Awards™ were announced at Veeam's 2017 North American sales kickoff in Orlando, Fla. on January 11, 2017. These second annual awards recognize North American Veeam ProPartners who have not only demonstrated success in providing Veeam Availability solutions to their customers, but who have also provided first-class support, expert knowledge, continued product education, and a true Veeam strategy incorporated into their business.

Ingram Micro was recognized as Veeam's Distributor of the Year for uncovering the highest number of suitable partners in the Availability space, gaining share and growing the business by 30 percent year-over-year. Together with Veeam, Ingram Micro's Advanced Solutions developed a targeted channel-enablement strategy and executed a program focused on providing channel partners the expertise needed to successfully sell Veeam solutions.

"We are honored to again be recognized by Veeam as a strategic go-to-market alliance and Distributor of the Year," said Holly Garcia, executive director, Advanced Solutions, Ingram Micro U.S. "Together Veeam and Ingram Micro developed and delivered high-touch enablement resources and programs such as the Veeam ProPartner Graduate Series and Veeam Cloud & Service Provider program -- both of which accelerated sales and enabled an exceptional partner experience. We are excited to build on the success of our Veeam relationship and continue to empower our channel partners with the support and resources needed to quickly identify, capture and close more business."

"We are pleased to recognize and honor Ingram Micro as our 2016 Distributor of the Year," said Kevin Rooney, vice president of North American Channel Sales at Veeam. "Our relationship with Ingram Micro has enabled us to provide Veeam Availability solutions to channel partners and further empower them to meet the ongoing demands of 24.7.365 availability. We extend our congratulations to Ingram Micro and look forward to an even more successful and collaborative 2017."

For nearly 10 years, Ingram Micro's Advanced Solutions team has enabled Veeam's success within the IT channel. The industry leaders have worked together to develop enablement tools and provide best-practice guidance and dedicated personnel, including training and technical resources, designed to give channel partners what they need to excel in getting the Veeam Availability Solutions portfolio to the market.

