Ingram Micro to Serve as a Key Dell EMC Distribution Partner

IT Business Leader Extends Successful Relationship with Dell; Will Sell Full Dell EMC Portfolio

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 9, 2017) - Ingram Micro Inc. today announced it was named a key 2017 Dell EMC Distribution Partner in the U.S.

The expanded relationship builds on Ingram Micro's current relationship with Dell EMC and enables it to sell Dell EMC's full portfolio of products to channel partners in the U.S, including Dell EMC storage.

"Expanding our relationship with Dell EMC is a significant win for Ingram Micro and our channel partners, and a direct result of the continued success we have achieved together in the U.S.," said Kirk Robinson, senior vice president, Go-to-Market, Ingram Micro. "By leveraging the expertise and resources within our Advanced Solutions organization, vendors and channel partners are identifying more opportunities, shortening the sales cycle and solving business challenges with greater efficiency. We are excited to grow our relationship with Dell EMC and engage with them to sell the full portfolio of products in the new Dell EMC Partner Program."

As an authorized 2017 Dell EMC Distribution Partner, Ingram Micro will sell and support the entire portfolio of Dell EMC's technologies including its advanced cloud IT infrastructure, converged systems, PCs, servers and storage solutions. Working together, the two industry leaders are also offering channel partners the sales, marketing and technical support resources needed to simplify the sale, solve business challenges and drive more profitable growth with Dell EMC solutions.

"This week we combined two great programs into one extraordinary program. The launch of our Dell EMC Partner Program is a historic moment for Dell EMC and we are thrilled to have an exceptional group of partners by our side," said Jim DeFoe, senior vice president, Global Distribution, Dell EMC. "Our distribution partners are an integral component in this new program and we are pleased to have Ingram Micro as a key global distributor. We look forward to a successful relationship ahead."

More information about Ingram Micro is available at www.ingrammicro.com.

