Ingram Micro's Vertical Blueprints Simplify Success for Channel Partners

Market Specific Security Blueprints Offer High Value Insights, Actionable Queries and Whiteboard Designs at No Cost to Ingram Micro Channel Partners

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 15, 2017) - Ingram Micro Inc. today announced its Vertical Live Expo is interacting with more than 2,200 channel partners across the United States and recently launched four new Technology Solution Blueprints proven to educate and enable channel partners working within key verticals including education, healthcare, legal/finance and retail.

Ingram Micro's Virtual Live Expo is an online virtual learning environment developed exclusively for channel partners specializing in vertical markets across the United States. Offered at no cost, the Virtual Live Expo now features four easy-to-download Security Blueprints proven to provide a consolidated view of high value insights on market-specific business planning strategies and tactics including demand drivers, challenges and sales opportunities within each vertical. Also included in the e-blueprints are market-ready, solution-specific qualifying questions, as well as digital whiteboard designs that demonstrate real-world security architecture, speed learning and accelerate the sales cycle.

"At first demo, we saw the immediate value of Ingram Micro's Virtual Live Expo -- not only from a sales perspective, but also as valuable tool for educating and training our new hires about the solutions we sell and the markets we serve," said Kristin M. Stauner, manager, Sales Operations, Nexum Inc. "Having access to Ingram Micro's Vertical Advantage Blueprints, especially around a technology as daunting as IT security, is a massive benefit to our team and gives us a clear advantage we are capitalizing on."

Additional Technology Solution Blueprints available from Ingram Micro Vertical Advantage include Mobility Blueprints for the education, healthcare, finance/legal and retail markets. A cloud-focused series of Technology Solution Blueprints is slated to launch at Ingram Micro Cloud Summit in April 2017. Other advanced technology blueprints are underway.

"The Ingram Micro Virtual Live Expo helps solution providers efficiently select the best available offering and determine which to bring to the table before, during or even after a customer meeting," said Justin Eisenberg, director, Strategic Accounts, SHI. "The tool and e-blueprints specifically highlight areas of focus, potential solutions and help map out a viable business plan to get there. Additionally, these resources serve to educate customer support teams on aspects of the business within the vertical they may not be aware of."

Over the last two years, Ingram Micro's U.S. vertical market business has scaled with hundreds of channel partners noting record success in fast-growth markets including healthcare, finance, legal services, manufacturing, real estate, and retail. With the introduction of Vertical Expo Live, Ingram Micro anticipates a record year of channel partner engagement and technology sales within key and emerging specialty markets.

"Vertical markets are primed for managed IT and professional services, and the time is now for channel partners to build and expand upon their IT security expertise and market specializations," said Tom Blankenhorn, senior director, Ingram Micro U.S. "Our Vertical Expo Live gives channel partners a distinct business advantage, offering them anytime access to in depth information about the market drivers, technology needs, trends and happenings impacting high opportunity verticals. Our Technology Solutions Blueprints serve as business-building guides channel partners want and can depend on to help scale and enhance their business around specific technology solutions and vertical markets."

For more information about Ingram Micro's Vertical Expo Live click here or contact an Ingram Micro sales representative.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro helps businesses Realize the Promise of Technology™. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships, set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. More at www.ingrammicro.com.