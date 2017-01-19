InMed Pharma Appoints Eli Lilly Finance Executive to Board of Directors -- CFN Media

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Jan 19, 2017) - CFN Media Group, the leading creative agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces the publication of an article discussing InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s ( OTCQB : IMLFF) ( CNSX : IN) recent appointment of Martin Bott to its Board of Directors, the company's existing team, and what it means as InMed progresses towards its first clinical trial in INM-750 for the treatment of Epidermolysis Bullosa as well as the rest of its clinical pipeline.

The appointment of Martin Bott to InMed's Board of Directors represents a strong vote of confidence for its future. Mr. Bott has worked at Eli Lilly & Company since 1988 and held a variety of roles in the U.S., Switzerland, Germany, and the UK. Prior to his current assignment at Lilly, Mr. Bott was the CFO for both the Diabetes Business and the Global Manufacturing and Quality organizations and has been a member of the CFO staff since December 2002.

Mr. Bott joins an already-exceptional Board of Directors including Andrew Hull, another 30+ year Big Pharma executive who is currently the VP of Global Alliances for Takeda Pharmaceuticals; Dr. Bill Garner, a serial biotech entrepreneur who has founded, funded, publicly-listed and divested several companies around the world; Andrew Cutler, a former buy-side Wall Street biotech analyst; and, CEO Eric A. Adams, whose 30+ years in the pharma and biotech industry has seen him serving patients in areas as diverse as HIV/AIDS, organ transplantation, severe burns and oncology.

InMed has made significant progress in developing therapies with certain cannabinoids of the 90+ found in the cannabis plant -- not just THC and CBD -- and has a low-cost process for biosynthesizing these cannabinoids using a method that is similar to the manufacturing process for insulin. This unique approach has drawn the attention of investors, media, and high-profile industry experts.

After making significant progress in 2016, the company is finalizing the transdermal formulation for its Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) therapy and plans to complete toxicology testing in 2017. The team plans to begin clinical trials in 2018 and will seek an expedited review process with regulatory authorities, including the U.S. FDA, to minimize this product's time-to-market.

