InMed Pharmaceuticals' Unique Approach Featured in Forbes -- CFN Media

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Mar 27, 2017) - CFN Media Group ("CannabisFN"), the leading creative agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( CSE : IN) ( OTCQB : IMLFF), a preclinical biotech company focused on the development of cannabinoid therapeutics, was recently featured on Forbes.com in an article titled "InMed Pharmaceuticals Is More Than Just Another Cannabis Drug Company" that discussed the company's innovative database that maps out various cannabinoid combinations and the various diseases that they can address.

Read the entire article here on Forbes:

https://www.forbes.com/sites/debraborchardt/2017/03/21/inmed-pharmaceuticals-is-more-than-just-another-cannabis-drug-company/#45ed235a3b22

In the article, Forbes contributor Debra Borchardt points out that the database was initially created to assist the company in their internal research, but has recently become a core asset as other biotech companies have come forward willing to pay for access. The system currently contains more than 90 different cannabinoid structures that are assessed using a bioinformatics algorithm that screens these structures against other drugs, diseases, and genetic profiles, among other key R&D relevant criteria.

The company is rapidly advancing two drug candidates through preclinical testing and is targeting clinical programs for EB, a rare genetic skin disorder, and glaucoma. Management plans to begin EB clinical trials in 2018 and follow-on with glaucoma and pain therapies. They believe that the market for EB will be over $1B per year; the current market for glaucoma drugs exceeds $6 billion per year -- both significant opportunities for a company with a market capitalization of just $32 million on the OTCQB Markets listing.

Investors looking for a compelling biotech-focused opportunity within the burgeoning cannabis industry may want to take a closer look at the company as it moves closer to clinical trials and explores licensing opportunities for its cannabinoid / disease-targeting database.

For more information, visit the company's website or CannabisFN's company profile.

