InMed's Exceptional Management Team Executes Ambitious Plan -- CFN Media

The cannabis plant has been used for centuries for its therapeutic benefits, but researchers have only recently started to take a commercial interest in the plant. While the drug discovery process can be a billion dollar endeavor, there are some companies working on more efficient solutions to bring safe and effective cannabinoid-based drugs to market.

Exceptional Team

InMed Pharma has an exceptional management team and board of advisors with broad Healthcare and cannabinoid pharmaceutical-specific experience.

President & CEO Eric Adams is a seasoned biopharmaceutical executive with over 25 years of entrepreneurship and finance experience. Before starting InMed, Mr. Adams served as CEO of enGene Inc., which he led from a nascent start-up to becoming a venture capital-backed leader in gene therapy. He also served in senior roles at QLT Inc., Advanced Tissue Sciences Inc., Abbott Laboratories, and Fresenius AG, among other companies.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Ado Muhammed, MD, DPM, MFPM, was formerly the Associate Medical Director for GW Pharmaceuticals plc, the $2.8 billion cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical industry leader. During his time there, Dr. Muhammed was part of the team that developed Sativex, a cannabinoid-based drug designed to treat multiple sclerosis that has been approved in over 15 countries around the world.

Innovative Approach

InMed Pharma has taken a more precise approach to the drug discovery process than most competitors via its bioinformatics platform. Using extensive databases and proprietary algorithms, the technology rapidly identifies cannabinoid combinations that are likely to have an effect on specific diseases. This helps them dramatically shorten the drug discovery period and increases the likelihood of success from the onset of drug development.

Once they've isolated promising cannabinoid compounds, the company isolates the genes responsible for producing them and injects the genes with bacteria that act as a factory for mass producing them in a process similar to the way insulin is manufactured. The company can then combine these various compounds to create unique therapies that target specific diseases without having to worry about costly extraction from entire cannabis plants.

