INmune Bio Adds Clinical Development and Product Development Expertise with the Appointment of Tim Schroeder to its Board of Directors

LA JOLLA, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 26, 2017) - INmune Bio, Inc., a cancer immunotherapy company focused on developing therapies that harness the patient's innate immune system to attack their cancer, today announces the appointment of Timothy J. Schroeder to its board of directors. Schroeder's extensive background includes more than 35 years of clinical, academic and industry experience in global drug and device development programs, expertise that is well-aligned with the development of INmune Bio's therapeutic products.

"Tim brings a tremendous amount of experience to the company. He has been involved in the development of dozens of drugs in many therapeutic areas. This experience significantly adds to the depth and sophistication of INmune Bio's clinical development efforts," states Dr. RJ Tesi, MD, CEO and co-founder of INmune Bio.

Schroeder is the CEO and founder of CTI Clinical Trial & Consulting Services (CTI), a multi-national, privately held research firm with associates in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia-Pacific. The firm has supported more than 100 drug and device approvals, and currently works on behalf of approximately 120 global pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies. Prior to founding CTI, Schroeder held numerous faculty positions with the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. He was also the founding executive vice president of clinical development at SangStat Medical Corporation, which went public in 1995. He is currently a board member for over a dozen corporate and non-profit organizations, including Xavier University, which he attended.

"I am thrilled to be a part of INmune Bio, whose innovative research in cancer therapy could be a real game-changer for the industry, as it is an area that is not currently explored by many biopharma companies," states Schroeder.

About INmune Bio: INmune Bio is a private clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies targeting the innate immune system in cancer. INmune Bio is developing products platforms that reengineer the patient's innate immune system's response to their cancer. INmune Bio's product platforms target residual disease and utilize a precision medicine approach for treatment of a wide variety of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

To learn more, please visit www.INmuneBio.com

About CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Services:

CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Services is a global, privately held, full-service contract research organization (CRO), delivering a complete spectrum of clinical trial and consulting services throughout the lifecycle of development, from concept to commercialization. CTI's focused therapeutic approach provides pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device firms with clinical and disease area expertise in rare diseases, regenerative medicine/gene therapy, immunology, transplantation, nephrology, hematology/oncology, neurology, infectious diseases, hematology, cardiopulmonary, and pediatric populations. CTI also offers a fully integrated multi-specialty clinical research site that conducts phase I-IV trials. CTI has a passion for helping life-changing therapies succeed in chronically and critically ill patient populations. With clinical trial experience across 6 continents, CTI partners with research sites, patients, and sponsors to fulfill unmet medical needs. CTI is headquartered in the Greater Cincinnati, Ohio, area, with operations across North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific.

For more information visit www.CTIFacts.com