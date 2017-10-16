INmune Bio Appoints Edgardo Baracchini to its Board of Directors, Gains Additional Licensing and Business Development Expertise

LA JOLLA, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 16, 2017) - INmune Bio, Inc., a cancer immunotherapy company focused on developing therapies that harness the patient's innate immune system to attack their cancer, today announces the appointment of Edgardo "Ed" Baracchini, PhD. to its board of directors. Dr. Baracchini, the Chief Business Officer of Xencor since 2010, brings transactional and business development expertise that is well-aligned with INmune Bio's expanding product portfolio.

"Ed brings a tremendous amount of experience to the company. He has been involved in every kind of transaction necessary for the success of an emerging biotech. This experience significantly adds to the depth and sophistication of INmune Bio's business development efforts," states RJ Tesi, MD, CEO and co-founder of INmune Bio.

Dr. Baracchini has over 20 years of experience in structuring and negotiating research and development partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and in-licensing agreements. To date, he has negotiated more than 80 business transactions with multinational and Asian pharmaceutical firms, biotechnology companies, and prominent universities, leading to transactions valued in excess of $5.3 billion. Additionally, Dr. Baracchini has been a key member of executive teams that have risen over $600 million in private and public financing, and have successfully completed two IPOs.

"INmune Bio has just licensed INB03, an innate immune checkpoint inhibitor that complements its existing product, INKmune, and the skills of the management team. I look forward to helping INmune Bio develop these fascinating product platforms," says Dr. Baracchini.

About INmune Bio: INmune Bio is a private clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies targeting the innate immune. INmune Bio's product platforms, INKmune and INB03, reengineer the patient's innate immune system's response to their cancer by eliminating the innate immune system dysfunction found in many cancer patients. INmune Bio's product platforms can be used alone, together or in combination with a wide variety of oncology therapies and target a many types of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

To learn more, please visit www.INmuneBio.com