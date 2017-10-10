INmune Bio Licenses INB03, a First-in Class Innate Immune System Check-Point Inhibitor that Targets Myeloid Derived Suppressor Cells in Cancer

LA JOLLA, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 10, 2017) - INmune Bio, Inc., a cancer immunotherapy company focused on developing therapies that harness the patient's innate immune system to attack their cancer, announces that it has licensed INB03, a novel innate immune system check-point inhibitor that targets Myeloid Derived Suppressor Cells, from Xencor, Inc.

Myeloid Derived Suppressor Cells (MDSC) of the innate immune system are often increased in patients with cancer. The level of MDSC in the blood or the tumor microenvironment predict severity of disease, risk of dying from the cancer, and the failure of other immunotherapy treatment strategies such as currently available check point inhibitors. The MDSC secrete immunosuppressive cytokines that protect the tumor from attack by the patient's immune system. Strategies that target MDSC are needed to continue to make progress in the treatment of cancer.

Dr. RJ Tesi, MD, CEO and co-founder of INmune Bio, commented, "INB03 is a novel drug with a unique mechanism-of-action. Xencor has provided us with a complete pre-clinical and manufacturing package that will allow us to enter the clinic quickly."

Dr. Bassil Dahiyat, CEO and founder of Xencor said, "INB03 has novel immune modulating activity and we are excited that the team at INmune Bio are studying its potential in the tumor microenvironment and advancing its development."

The terms of the deal have not been made public. Xencor received an ownership position in INmune Bio and a seat on the Board of Directors.

About INmune Bio: INmune Bio is a private clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies targeting the innate immune system in cancer. INmune Bio is developing products platforms that reengineer the patient's innate immune system's response to their cancer. The Company's product platforms target residual disease and utilize a precision medicine approach for treatment of a wide variety of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

