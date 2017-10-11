INmune Bio to Present at the BIO Investor 2017 Healthcare Conference

LA JOLLA, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 11, 2017) - INmune Bio, Inc., a cancer immunotherapy company focused on developing therapies that harness the patient's innate immune system to attack their cancer, today announces that company president and CEO RJ Tesi MD will present at the BIO Investor 2017 Healthcare Conference.

INmune Bio was nominated to the Buzz of BIO contest in the Early Stage Entrepreneur category, which recognizes the most innovative companies at the 2017 BIO Investor Forum.

In addition to the presentation, INmune Bio management will be available for one-on-one meetings on October 17-18. These meetings can be scheduled directly or using the partnering system associated with the BIO Investor Conference.

Presentation Details:

Date/Time: Wednesday, 18 October at 2:45 p.m. PDT

Location: Westin St. Francis on Union Square - Elizabethan A

About INmune Bio Therapeutics INmune Bio, Inc.

INmune Bio is a private clinical-stage Biotechnology company developing therapies targeting the innate immune system in cancer. INmune Bio is developing two product platforms that reengineer the patient's innate immune system's response to their cancer. INB03 targets myeloid derived suppressor cells (MDSC) of the tumor microenvironment that suppress the ability of the patient's immune system to attack the tumor. INKmune is an NK therapeutic that primes the patient's NK cells to attack their tumor. INB03 and INKmune can be used in a precision medicine approach to threat a wide variety of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. INB03 and INKmune can be used alone, together or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies.

