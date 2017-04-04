InnerScope Advertising Agency, Inc. Announces Business Expansion Plans

INND's Plans Add Additional Revenue Streams

ROSEVILLE, CA--(Marketwired - April 04, 2017) - InnerScope Advertising Agency, Inc., ( OTCQB : INND), was initially formed to monetize the founder's vast experience in generating traffic through hearing aid dispensing practices. The founders of INND have decades of hands on experience and have built some of the largest hearing aid retail operations in the US. The company decided to go public to facilitate its aggressive expansion plan in an industry expected to double over the next 10 years. Revenue streams of the company has expanded to include:

Advertising and marketing service based on proven, proprietary models

Clinic design services that are unique to the industry, including Clinic set-up, customer relations management and sales techniques

Expansion of their core 'cooperative buying group' enabling independent hearing aid practitioners to leverage their collective purchasing power of hearing devices by aggregating their purchases

Become a leader in the auditory rehab market utilizing interactive web and mobile based self-assessment and training modules.

Matthew Moore, CEO of INND, states, "The hearing aid industry is undergoing the greatest expansion in its history. We have been first hand witnesses to virtually every innovation over the last three decades and feel we are uniquely qualified to identify and capitalize on current and future trends. Our goal is to build a nimble organization of forward leaning opportunities and in the process build great enterprise value for all of our stakeholders."

Moore concluded, "We will continue to update our shareholders as these important and significant events move forward."

About InnerScope Advertising Agency, Inc.

InnerScope Advertising Agency, Inc. ( OTCQB : INND) is a Nevada Corporation incorporated in June 2012, with its principal place of business in Roseville, California. Initially formed to monetize the experience of our founders in generating traffic through the front doors of hearing aid dispensing practices by providing advertising and marketing and design services that are unique to the industry. The company also provides consulting services including store set-up, customer relations management and sales techniques, all to take advantage of the customers acquired in the course of the advertising and marketing campaigns. The Company has created the "Alliance" program, enabling independent hearing aid practitioners to leverage their collective purchasing power of hearing devices by grouping together and aggregating their purchases. INND plans to become a leader in the auditory rehab training utilizing our interactive computer-based software program called Aware™, a self-assessment and training module that helps individuals work through simple to difficult auditory skills. The Company is dedicated to serving the retail hearing aid dispensing community and developing a program to contribute to various hearing aid focused charities. For more information, please visit www.innerscopeadagency.com

Safe Harbor for Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these statements are made to convey to the public the company's progress, business opportunities and growth prospects, they are based on management's current beliefs and assumptions as to future events. However, since the company's operations and business prospects are always subject to risk and uncertainties, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this news release might not occur, and actual results could differ materially from those described, anticipated or implied. For a more complete discussion of such risks and uncertainties, please refer to the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.