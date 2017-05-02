InnerScope Advertising Agency, Inc. Announces it is Now DWAC/FAST Eligible

ROSEVILLE, CA--(Marketwired - May 02, 2017) - InnerScope Advertising Agency, Inc. ( OTCQB : INND) is pleased to announce today that Depository Trust Corporation (the "DTC") has approved its common stock for DWAC/FAST transfer through the Company's Transfer Agent, Vstock Transfer, LLC. This newly approved stock transfer capability will enable InnerScope shareholders to transfer their shares of INND stock electronically after buying or selling on the open market, without the extra expense and delay associated with the processing and transfer of physical share certificates.

Companies approved for DWAC/FAST electronic transfers often experience higher trading volumes in their stock given the additional accessibility and availability of shares for trading. "We are pleased to announce another shareholder-friendly step in our evolution as a public company. DWAC transfer eligibility enables our shareholders to maintain the highest levels of efficiency, accountability and compliance standards for their trading activities in our shares through the best and most up-to-date electronic securities trading platforms being used today," stated Matthew Moore, CEO of INND.

About DWAC/FAST

DWAC allows participants to instruct DTC regarding deposit and withdrawal transactions being made directly via a FAST transfer agent. The FAST system eliminates the movement of physical share certificates for transfers of securities registered in the name of DTC's nominee, Cede & Co., on the transfer agent's books. DTC and its FAST transfer agents reconcile the results of participants' deposit and withdrawal activities electronically on a daily basis.

About InnerScope Advertising Agency, Inc