InnerScope Advertising Agency, Inc. Announces it is Now DWAC/FAST Eligible

May 02, 2017 09:30 ET
ROSEVILLE, CA--(Marketwired - May 02, 2017) - InnerScope Advertising Agency, Inc. (OTCQB: INND) is pleased to announce today that Depository Trust Corporation (the "DTC") has approved its common stock for DWAC/FAST transfer through the Company's Transfer Agent, Vstock Transfer, LLC. This newly approved stock transfer capability will enable InnerScope shareholders to transfer their shares of INND stock electronically after buying or selling on the open market, without the extra expense and delay associated with the processing and transfer of physical share certificates.
Companies approved for DWAC/FAST electronic transfers often experience higher trading volumes in their stock given the additional accessibility and availability of shares for trading. "We are pleased to announce another shareholder-friendly step in our evolution as a public company. DWAC transfer eligibility enables our shareholders to maintain the highest levels of efficiency, accountability and compliance standards for their trading activities in our shares through the best and most up-to-date electronic securities trading platforms being used today," stated Matthew Moore, CEO of INND.
About DWAC/FAST
DWAC allows participants to instruct DTC regarding deposit and withdrawal transactions being made directly via a FAST transfer agent. The FAST system eliminates the movement of physical share certificates for transfers of securities registered in the name of DTC's nominee, Cede & Co., on the transfer agent's books. DTC and its FAST transfer agents reconcile the results of participants' deposit and withdrawal activities electronically on a daily basis.
About InnerScope Advertising Agency, Inc
InnerScope Advertising Agency, Inc. (OTCQB: INND) is a Nevada Corporation incorporated in June 2012, with its principal place of business in Roseville, California. Initially formed to monetize the experience of our founders in generating traffic through the front doors of hearing aid dispensing practices by providing advertising and marketing and design services that are unique to the industry. The company also provides consulting services including store set-up, customer relations management and sales techniques, all to take advantage of the customers acquired in the course of the advertising and marketing campaigns. The Company has created the "Alliance" program, enabling independent hearing aid practitioners to leverage their collective purchasing power of hearing devices by grouping together and aggregating their purchases. INND plans to become a leader in auditory rehab training utilizing our interactive computer-based software program called Aware™, a self-assessment and training module that helps individuals work through simple to difficult auditory skills. The Company is dedicated to serving the retail hearing aid dispensing community and developing a program to contribute to various hearing aid focused charities. For more information, please visit www.innerscopeadagency.com
Contact: InnerScope Advertising Agency, Inc. Matthew Moore 916-218-4100www.innerscopeadagency.com
