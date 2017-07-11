InnerScope Advertising Agency, Inc. Announces New Website

SOURCE: InnerScope Advertising Agency, Inc.
July 11, 2017 09:30 ET
Stock Symbol INND
ROSEVILLE, CA--(Marketwired - July 11, 2017) - InnerScope Advertising Agency, Inc. (OTCQB: INND) is pleased to announce the launch of its new corporate and investor intensive website located on the World Wide Web at www.Innd.com. The new corporate website includes a comprehensive overview of the company's existing business and services provided, as well as a forum for open discussion regarding the retail hearing aid dispensary business and the challenges and issues faced in having a successful business. A free opt in subscription is available to allow dispensary owners to receive articles addressing these challenges and running a successful dispensary. The articles, which draw upon management's combined 85 years of industry experience, are released 2-3 time every month.
The Company also recently announced that it now trades on the OTCQB Venture Market. To qualify for this uplisting, the Companies must be current in their reporting requirements and undergo an annual verification process. Investors can find Real-time quotes and market information on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/innd/quote.
About InnerScope Advertising Agency, Inc
InnerScope Advertising Agency, Inc. (OTCQB: INND) is a Nevada Corporation incorporated in June 2012, with its principal place of business in Roseville, California. Initially formed to monetize the experience of our founders in generating traffic through the front doors of hearing aid dispensing practices by providing advertising and marketing and design services that are unique to the industry. The company also provides consulting services including store set-up, customer relations management and sales techniques, all to take advantage of the customers acquired in the course of the advertising and marketing campaigns. The Company has created the "Alliance" program, enabling independent hearing aid practitioners to leverage their collective purchasing power of hearing devices by grouping together and aggregating their purchases. INND plans to become a leader in auditory rehab training utilizing our interactive computer-based software program called Aware™, a self-assessment and training module that helps individuals work through simple to difficult auditory skills. The Company is dedicated to serving the retail hearing aid dispensing community and developing a program to contribute to various hearing aid focused charities. For more information, please visit www.innd.com
Contact: InnerScope Advertising Agency, Inc. Matthew Moore 916-218-4100www.innd.com
