InnerScope Advertising Agency, Inc. Announces New Website

Stock Symbol INND

ROSEVILLE, CA--(Marketwired - July 11, 2017) - InnerScope Advertising Agency, Inc. ( OTCQB : INND) is pleased to announce the launch of its new corporate and investor intensive website located on the World Wide Web at www.Innd.com. The new corporate website includes a comprehensive overview of the company's existing business and services provided, as well as a forum for open discussion regarding the retail hearing aid dispensary business and the challenges and issues faced in having a successful business. A free opt in subscription is available to allow dispensary owners to receive articles addressing these challenges and running a successful dispensary. The articles, which draw upon management's combined 85 years of industry experience, are released 2-3 time every month.

The Company also recently announced that it now trades on the OTCQB Venture Market. To qualify for this uplisting, the Companies must be current in their reporting requirements and undergo an annual verification process. Investors can find Real-time quotes and market information on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/innd/quote.

