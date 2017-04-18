InnerScope Advertising Agency, Inc. Announces Progress on its Business Expansion Plans

SOURCE: InnerScope Advertising Agency, Inc.
April 18, 2017 09:00 ET
ROSEVILLE, CA--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - InnerScope Advertising Agency, Inc., (OTCQB: INND) a provider of advertising, marketing, design and consulting services to hearing aid dispensaries, announced an update to its business expansion efforts. INND has enrolled 9 new clients, representing 37 locations since January 1, 2017. The potential revenue per client is $4,500 per month, comprised of the Company's advertising services as well as monthly consulting services. The Founders of InnerScope have unique knowledge gained when for over three decades they ran and operated a very successful hearing aid retail chain of 20 locations. The retail chain generated over $1.4 million in sales per month at its peak. This is 2X to 3X the industry average per location.
Matthew Moore, CEO of INND states, "Our pipeline of prospects to utilize our full range of services is growing daily as we continue to on-board clients. InnerScope offers much more than just marketing and advertising to the client. We offer FULL Business Consulting to the practice, so the practice can maximize their location performance."
About InnerScope Advertising Agency, Inc.
InnerScope Advertising Agency, Inc. (OTCQB: INND) is a Nevada Corporation incorporated in June 2012, with its principal place of business in Roseville, California. Initially formed to monetize the experience of our founders in generating traffic through the front doors of hearing aid dispensing practices by providing advertising and marketing and design services that are unique to the industry. The company also provides consulting services including store set-up, customer relations management and sales techniques, all to take advantage of the customers acquired in the course of the advertising and marketing campaigns. The Company has created the "Alliance" program, enabling independent hearing aid practitioners to leverage their collective purchasing power of hearing devices by grouping together and aggregating their purchases. INND plans to become a leader in the auditory rehab training utilizing our interactive computer-based software program called Aware™, a self-assessment and training module that helps individuals work through simple to difficult auditory skills. The Company is dedicated to serving the retail hearing aid dispensing community and developing a program to contribute to various hearing aid focused charities. For more information, please visit www.innerscopeadagency.com
Contact: InnerScope Advertising Agency, Inc. Matthew Moore 916-218-4100www.innerscopeadagency.com
