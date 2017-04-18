InnerScope Advertising Agency, Inc. Announces Progress on its Business Expansion Plans

ROSEVILLE, CA--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - InnerScope Advertising Agency, Inc., ( OTCQB : INND) a provider of advertising, marketing, design and consulting services to hearing aid dispensaries, announced an update to its business expansion efforts. INND has enrolled 9 new clients, representing 37 locations since January 1, 2017. The potential revenue per client is $4,500 per month, comprised of the Company's advertising services as well as monthly consulting services. The Founders of InnerScope have unique knowledge gained when for over three decades they ran and operated a very successful hearing aid retail chain of 20 locations. The retail chain generated over $1.4 million in sales per month at its peak. This is 2X to 3X the industry average per location.

Matthew Moore, CEO of INND states, "Our pipeline of prospects to utilize our full range of services is growing daily as we continue to on-board clients. InnerScope offers much more than just marketing and advertising to the client. We offer FULL Business Consulting to the practice, so the practice can maximize their location performance."

About InnerScope Advertising Agency, Inc.