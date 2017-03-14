InnerScope Advertising Agency, Inc. Announces Successful Completion of its Public Listing

SOURCE: InnerScope Advertising Agency, Inc.
March 14, 2017 09:30 ET
Stock Symbol INND
ROSEVILLE, CA--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - InnerScope Advertising Agency, Inc. (OTC PINK: INND) announced that the company has secured DTC Eligibility by The Depository Trust Company for its shares on the OTC effective February 9, 2017. The Depository Trust Company (DTC) is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation DTCC, and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered "DTC eligible." This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors.
Matthew Moore, CEO of InnerScope, stated, "We are pleased to announce that we have obtained DTC eligibility, effective February 9, 2017. Electronic trading is the standard in today's financial markets, and becoming DTC-eligible greatly simplifies the process of trading and exchanging our common stock. We continue to make positive steps to grow the Company. We would like to thank our transfer agent, Vstock Transfer, for their guidance through this process. We will continue to update our shareholders on our progress."
About InnerScope Advertising Agency, Inc.
InnerScope Advertising Agency, Inc. (OTC PINK: INND) is a Nevada Corporation incorporated in June 2012, with its principal place of business in Roseville, California. Initially formed to monetize the founders' experience in generating traffic through hearing aid dispensing practices' front door by providing advertising and marketing and design services that are unique to the industry. The company also provides consulting services including store set-up, customer relations management and sales techniques, all to take advantage of the customers that the advertising and marketing campaigns generate. The Company has created the "Alliance" program, enabling independent hearing aid practitioners to leverage their collective purchasing power of hearing devices by grouping together and aggregating their purchases. INND plans to become a leader in the Auditory Rehab Training utilizing our interactive computer-based software program called Aware™, a self-assessment and training module that helps individuals work through simple to difficult auditory skills. The Company is dedicated to serving the retail hearing aid dispensing community and is developing a program to contribute to various hearing aid focused charities. For more information, please visit www.innerscopeadagency.com
Contact:InnerScope Advertising Agency, Inc.Matthew Moore916-218-4100www.innerscopeadagency.com
Contact:InnerScope Advertising Agency, Inc.Matthew Moore916-218-4100www.innerscopeadagency.com
See all RSS Newsfeeds