InnerScope Advertising Agency, Inc. Announces Successful Completion of its Public Listing

Stock Symbol INND

ROSEVILLE, CA--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - InnerScope Advertising Agency, Inc. ( OTC PINK : INND) announced that the company has secured DTC Eligibility by The Depository Trust Company for its shares on the OTC effective February 9, 2017. The Depository Trust Company (DTC) is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation DTCC, and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered "DTC eligible." This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors.

Matthew Moore, CEO of InnerScope, stated, "We are pleased to announce that we have obtained DTC eligibility, effective February 9, 2017. Electronic trading is the standard in today's financial markets, and becoming DTC-eligible greatly simplifies the process of trading and exchanging our common stock. We continue to make positive steps to grow the Company. We would like to thank our transfer agent, Vstock Transfer, for their guidance through this process. We will continue to update our shareholders on our progress."

About InnerScope Advertising Agency, Inc.