InnerScope Advertising Agency, Inc. Announces Successful Up-Listing Approval to OTCQB Marketplace

ROSEVILLE, CA--(Marketwired - March 22, 2017) - InnerScope Advertising Agency, Inc. ( OTCQB : INND), announced today that it now trades on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. To qualify for the listing, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/INND/quote.

"Following the completion of our registration statement and recently attaining our trading symbol and DTC approval, we quickly followed through with our intention to up-list to the OTCQB," said Matthew Moore, Chief Executive Officer of InnerScope Advertising Agency, Inc. "Our Company is committed to the high level of financial and corporate disclosure that is required for this listing category, which demonstrates our continued commitment to our shareholders. We believe that trading on the OTCQB and being DTC eligible will raise the visibility of the Company, enhance trading liquidity, and broaden our shareholder base as we move forward with market acceptance and penetration of our products and services and related verticals."

"These milestones open the doors to institutional investors and market makers who were not previously able to buy and sell shares of our Company. Now they may execute on unsolicited orders and also make recommendations to clients as they so choose. Meeting the increased compliance and information requirements of OTCQB provides our investors greater confidence in the information disclosed by the Company and ensures our commitment to accountability and transparency."

In 2014, OTC Markets Group introduced standards and eligibility requirements for OTCQB with the goal of making it a better venture marketplace. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting to a U.S. or foreign regulator, pass a minimum bid price test of one penny ($0.01) and undergo an annual verification and management certification process providing additional information about the company's insiders, advisors and share count. Companies that are approved to trade on OTCQB receive access to additional premium services to help them build visibility and improve transparency for investors.

About InnerScope Advertising Agency, Inc.

InnerScope Advertising Agency, Inc. (OTCQB "INND") is a Nevada Corporation incorporated in June 2012, with its principal place of business in Roseville, California. Initially formed to monetize the founders experience in generating traffic through hearing aid dispensing practices front door by providing advertising and marketing and design services that are unique to the industry. The company also provides consulting services including store set-up, customer relations management and sales techniques, all to take advantage of the customers that the advertising and marketing campaigns generate. The Company has created the "Alliance" program, enabling independent hearing aid practitioners to leverage their collective purchasing power of hearing devices by grouping together and aggregating their purchases. INND plans to become a leader in the Auditory Rehab Training utilizing our interactive computer-based software program called Aware™, a self-assessment and training module that helps individuals work through simple to difficult auditory skills. The Company is dedicated to serving the retail hearing aid dispensing community and is developing a program to contribute to various hearing aid focused charities. For more information, please visit www.innerscopeadagency.com.