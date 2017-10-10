InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Announces Agreement with the 2017 National Science Foundation's "Hearables Challenge" Winner

Company plans to distribute and manufacture new wearable and hearable products embedded with award winning platform

ROSEVILLE, CA--(Marketwired - October 10, 2017) - InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. ( OTCQB : INND) today announced their preferred vendor status with Samplified International BV ("Samplified"). Samplified's US subsidiary Samplified-Audio LLC ("Samplified US") based in Boulder, Colorado was recently announced the winner of the National Science Foundation's "National Hearables Challenge" for its Clementine Wear Audio Software Platform ("Clementine Wear"). Samplified has developed "SnowOwl," its first product using the Clementine Wear platform. SnowOwl is a programmable audio companion for personalized sound experience in any situation and is the first hearable and wearable product with Clementine Wear built inside.

On August 23, 2017, the National Science Foundation ("NSF") and NineSigma announced that Samplified US and its Clementine Wear was the winner of the "National Hearables Challenge." The "National Hearables Challenge" was announced in April 2017 with the primary goal to showcase audio solutions that improve speech understanding in noise that can be applied to consumer audio products. The submissions were judged by a panel of specialists from the NSF, NASA and NineSigma with support of the Linguistic Data Consortium of the University of Pennsylvania. Entries were judged on their speech-in-noise improvement capabilities, latency (audio delay) and the application potential to consumer grade devices.

The award-winning Clementine Wear platform is a cloud-based service platform supported via Android or iOS-based apps that provide full Bluetooth Low Energy functionality, including audio streaming, over-the-air firmware upgrades and updates, remote screening, programming and fitting. The Clementine Wear platform is designed to be compatible with wireless consumer audio products, hearing protection for occupational health and sports/leisure activities and even conventional hearing aids. Designed to support the sales and service of any type of personalized audio product.

Matthew Moore, INND CEO states, "With the announcement of Clementine Wear as the winner of the 'Hearables Challenge,' our company with its arrangement with Samplified is very proud and extremely excited to be a US distributor of this new hearable/wearable audio platform product. SnowOwl can be controlled by the user through the Clementine Wear apps with any iPhone or Android smartphone. This allows anyone, anywhere, to customize their hearing needs to improve speech understanding in any situation, even in the presence of background noise. INND, with its preferred vendor arrangement plans on manufacturing its own private label hearable/wearable products through leveraging Samplified's manufactures relationships. This will not only give INND the right to manufacture and distribute to audiology practices and or direct to consumers under the product name 'SnowOwl,' but also gives us the right to develop our own private label 'SnowOwl,' product as well as other hearing amplification devices that uses the cloud-based Clementine Wear audio software platform. INND will also be one of the first to receive the shipment of products sometime before Christmas 2017."

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies (INND):

InnerScope Hearing Technologies (INND) is a technology driven company with highly scalable B2B and B2C solutions. The Company offers a B2B SaaS based Patient Management System (PMS) software program, designed to improve operations and communication with patients. INND also offers a Buying Group experience for audiology practice, enabling owners to lower product costs and increase their margins. INND will also compete in the DTC (Direct-to-Consumer) markets with its own line of "Hearables," and "Wearables" and revolutionary APPs on the iOS and Android markets.

INND has plans on opening, operating and expanding a chain of audiological and retail hearing device clinics. INND's seasoned team of professionals, with collectively over 200+ years of experience in the hearing aid industry, including successful operations in hearing aid manufacturing and retail store management. Our team has the knowledge, relationships, and the experience to quickly deploy new products and software to serve the over 360 million people around the globe that are hearing impaired. For more information, please visit www.innd.com

About Samplified Audio LLC

The developer of Clementine Wear is Samplified Audio, a mini-national company that brought together a wealth of experience in audiology, wireless audio engineering, (embedded) software development, hearing product design, manufacturing and distribution. Samplified was originally founded in Toronto by hearing industry veterans Mario Augustyniak and Mark Kaal, and expanded to Belgium and the Netherlands. More recently an office was opened in Boulder, Colorado and Samplified is preparing the opening of an office in Hong Kong. For more information, please visit http://www.askclementine.com

For more information on Clementine Wear Wins the 2017 National Science Foundation's Hearables Challenge please visit https://finance.yahoo.com/news/clementine-wear-wins-2017-national-060000058.html

https://ninesights.ninesigma.com/web/hearables

For more information on National Science Foundation Conducts Hearables Challenge please visit http://hearinghealthmatters.org/hearingnewswatch/2017/national-science-foundation-conducts-hearable-challenge-0621/

For more information on National Science Foundation please visit https://www.nsf.gov/about/