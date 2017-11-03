Innisbrook Resort Re-opens North Golf Course After Greens Renovation

Restoration of all 18 greens still honors the original design of course architect Larry Packard

PALM HARBOR, FL--(Marketwired - Nov 3, 2017) - Innisbrook, a Salamander Resort has completed the renovation of the putting surface on all 18 greens on its popular North Course, one of four championship layouts at the Tampa Bay-area resort. The course officially celebrated its re-opening today with a ribbon cutting ceremony on the 18th green.

The five-month renovation process began on June 5 using a no-till method of turf replacement, resulting in a firmer, more consistent playing surface. The greens were planted with TifEagle Bermuda Grass -- the same exceptional putting surface the PGA TOUR professionals raved about in this year's Valspar Championship on Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course.

"The North Course is re-opening with an exceptional putting surface that our guests and members will truly enjoy playing," said Innisbrook Managing Director Mike Williams. "We never rest on our success as a nationally recognized PGA TOUR venue, and the popularity of the North Course offers yet another championship golf venue that attracts golfers from all over the world."

The renovation project also included the conditioning of the bunkers, general maintenance and clearing of all storm canals, and some trimming and pruning to reduce shading and create access to the greens as originally designed by Larry Packard. The sizes of the greens were also expanded where shrinkage had occurred over the years, allowing for additional pin placements.

The North Course is one of four championship golf courses at Innisbrook, which is operated by Salamander Hotels & Resorts, the luxury hotel company founded by Sheila Johnson. The North Course is the second Salamander course to re-open in two days. On November 2, the Ocean Course at Hammock Beach re-opened after a 13-month restoration. Both courses are part of the Salamander Golf Collection.

In addition to championship golf, the resort also features 500 spacious guest suites and rooms, four restaurants and three bars, the Innisbrook Golf Institute, 11 tennis courts, the luxury Salamander Spa with 12 treatment rooms and state-of-the-art Fitness Center, six heated swimming pool complexes, a nature preserve, and three conference halls with 100,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space.

For additional information call 727.942.2000 or visit www.innisbrookgolfresort.com.

About Salamander Hotels & Resorts

Salamander Hotels & Resorts is a privately owned and operated company based in Middleburg, VA, just outside Washington, D.C. Founded by entrepreneur Sheila Johnson in 2005, the company has a luxury portfolio featuring two distinct collections. The Signature Collection includes the stunning Salamander Resort & Spa in Middleburg, a 340-acre equestrian-inspired property near Washington, D.C.; The Henderson, a 170-room grand beach resort in Destin, FL; NOPSI New Orleans, a new 217-room luxury historic hotel re-imagined which opened in July 2017; and Hotel Bennett, a 179-room luxury hotel in Charleston, SC, opening in summer 2018. The Golf Collection includes the famed Innisbrook Resort in Tampa Bay, which hosts an annual PGA TOUR on its Copperhead Course; the elegant Reunion Resort in Orlando, which includes Signature Course designs from Nicklaus, Palmer and Watson; and the recently renovated oceanfront Hammock Beach Resort in Palm Coast, FL, home to layouts by Nicklaus and Watson. All Salamander properties are members of Preferred Hotels & Resorts. For additional information, visit www.SalamanderHotels.com.