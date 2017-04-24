InnoSpring Collaborates with Universities and Students to Tackle Challenges in Smart Buildings Sector

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 24, 2017) - InnoSpring, a global innovation services provider, is pleased to announce that it has made a gift to Stanford University's Mechanical Engineering Design Group's ME310 course. ME310 is focused on tackling design innovation challenges posed by global corporations.

Since the 2012 opening of its first US-China incubator in Silicon Valley, InnoSpring has witnessed the power of disruptive products built under design thinking influence, including some of which were from built by its portfolio companies. InnoSpring has been leading the smart building innovation service ecosystem in China. Milestones include the formation of an industry alliance of construction, management and development corporations, and providing early-stage funding and incubation of startups. InnoSpring has strategic partnerships with Tsinghua University, Tongji University and Nantong University on technology productizing, and developed the Smart Building Research Institute.

About InnoSpring

Founded in 2012, InnoSpring derives its name from its Chinese origin, which means "the spring from which innovation flows." Headquartered in Shanghai, InnoSpring has grown rapidly and is today a global innovation services provider with businesses ranging from professional and technological innovation services, investment management, space solutions and regional, cross-border expansion. With a global vision and global networks, InnoSpring is devoted to building a worldwide integrated platform of end-to-end services for startups.

InnoSpring (Silicon Valley), a subsidiary of InnoSpring, is the first US-China technology startup incubator for globally-minded companies. InnoSpring strives to accelerate cross-border entrepreneurship and innovation in US, China and beyond by providing a nurturing startup ecosystem with a wide variety of supportive mentors, financing, and resources on both sides of the Pacific. Launched in April 2012, InnoSpring (SV) is located in Santa Clara, California, with an office in San Francisco. www.innospringus.com.