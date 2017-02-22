Innovation and Competition Return to High-Performance PCs March 2nd with Worldwide AMD Ryzen 7 Availability

AMD Ryzen 7 Lineup Includes the World's Highest Performing and Lowest Powered 8-core Desktop PC Processors; Immediate Pre-order Availability From More Than 180 Retailers and Boutique OEMs

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 22, 2017) - AMD ( NASDAQ : AMD) today announced the global launch of AMD Ryzen™ 7 desktop processors, with pre-orders starting today from more than 180 global etailers and boutique OEMs, to the delight of PC gamers, content creators, enthusiasts, and fans worldwide. After four years and more than two million engineering hours of development, Ryzen is ready to unleash its powerful purpose, shake up the market, and connect millions more people to high performance personal computing.

"Four years ago we began development of our 'Zen' processor core with the goal to deliver unprecedented generational performance gains and return choice and innovation to the high-performance computing market," said Dr. Lisa Su, president and CEO of AMD. "On March 2, enthusiasts and gamers around the world will experience 'Zen' in action, as we launch our Ryzen 7 family of processors and reinvigorate the desktop computing market."

AMD Ryzen 7 Lineup

During an event for global press, industry analysts, and partners, AMD outlined the Ryzen 7 desktop processor lineup. AMD specifically designed these processors for PC gamers, creators, and enthusiasts with 8-cores, 16-threads, and the new AM4 desktop platform. In live demos and testing, these processors demonstrated their superiority: the flagship Ryzen 7 1800X as the world's highest performing 8-core desktop processor1, and Ryzen 7 1700 as the world's lowest power 8-core desktop processor2.

Product demonstrations featured Ryzen 7 1800X outperforming a similarly configured 8-core, 16-thread Intel Core i7-6900K in Cinebench R15 multi-threaded and Handbrake-based video transcoding, as well as showing comparable 4K gaming performance.

Product Line Model Base Clock (GHz) Boost Clock (GHz) TDP (Watts) Included Cooler Suggested Price, SEP (USD) Ryzen 7 1800X 3.6 4.0 95 N/A $499 Ryzen 7 1700X 3.4 3.8 95 N/A $399 Ryzen 7 1700 3.0 3.7 65 Wraith Spire $329

New AMD Thermal Solutions

For Ryzen, AMD offers new thermal solutions based on the original Wraith coolers, launched to wide acclaim in 2016. The next evolution of Wraith includes Wraith Spire and Wraith Stealth, offering reliable, near-silent performance enthusiasts expect from the Wraith brand. Featured with Ryzen 7 1700 sold in retail boxes as well as many OEM systems, Wraith Spire offers superb cooling at an incredibly quiet 32 decibels.

Availability

For customers eagerly waiting for Ryzen, etailers around the world are primed to begin taking pre-orders beginning today, Feb. 22, at 1 p.m. ET.3

"We deeply appreciate the ways in which our partners and customers came together to build a high-performance ecosystem for Ryzen," said Jim Anderson, senior vice president and general manager, Computing and Graphics Group, AMD. "With an anticipated 82 new motherboards from ODMs worldwide, Ryzen-based designs from top global PC OEMs expected soon, and boutique SIs and OEMs showing extreme-performance PC designs, this will be a launch like no other. Unprecedented pre-order support from etailers globally shows that our ecosystem and partners are fully behind AMD and our commitment to return innovation and competition to high-performance PCs."

Participating vendors include the following, with a more complete list available here:

Amazon USA Newegg Microcenter Alternate Europe Mindfactory.de Rue De Commerce Greater China JD.com Tmall.com Latin America Kabum

Among the 82 anticipated new motherboards are designs from ASRock, Asus, Biostar, Gigabyte, and MSI, all built upon two desktop chipsets for AMD Ryzen processors -- the X370 and B350 -- and expected to be widely available on March 2.

AMD Ryzen Reddit AMA with AMD CEO Lisa Su

Alongside the disclosure of full details of Ryzen 7 processors, AM4 motherboards, and compatible thermal solutions, the global community will engage with Lisa Su during an AMD Ryzen Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) planned for March 2 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. U.S. Central Time at www.reddit.com/r/amd.

1.Performance labs as of February 10, 2017. PC manufacturers may vary configurations yielding different results. Cinebench R15 nT is used to simulate multi-threaded CPU performance; the AMD Ryzen™ 7 1800X scored 1601.43, while the Intel Core i7-6900K Extreme scored 1473.79 for a benchmark score comparison of 1601.43/1473.79 = 1.09× or 9% more. System Configurations: AMD Ryzen™ 7 1800X: Myrtle AM4, Ryzen™ 7 1800X processor, with NVIDIA TITAN X (Pascal) 12GB graphics adapter, 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4-2400 RAM, Windows 10 RS2operating system, Graphics driver 21.21.13.7633 :: 12/11/2016. Core i7-6900K Extreme: STRIX X99 GAMING, Core i7-6900K Extreme processor, with NVIDIA TITAN X (Pascal) 12GB graphics adapter, 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4-2400 RAM, Windows 10 RS2 operating system, Graphics driver 21.21.13.7633 :: 12/11/2016. RZN-9

2.Power efficiency of consumer client desktop 8-core processors based on Cinebench R15 nT score divided by wall power watts during testing. Scores: 1410 (AMD Ryzen 7 1700) vs. 1473 (Core i7-6900K). System config: AMD Reference Motherboard (1800X) and ASUS STRIX X99 Gaming (6900K), 16GB DDR4-2400, NVIDIA Titan X (Pascal), graphics driver 21.21.13.7633, Windows 10 x64 RS1. Measured system wall power during testing: 115W (1700) vs. 142W (6900K). Power efficiency: 1410/115=12.26 points per watt (1700) vs. 1473/142W=10.37 points per watt (6900K). Result: AMD Ryzen 7 1700 offers 18.22% more performance per watt. RZN-10

3.All pre-orders are subject to the Retailer's terms and conditions as set forth on the respective Retailer website.