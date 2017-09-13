Innovation through Integration - Providing Next Generation Biomedical Devices and Interconnects

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - September 13, 2017) - In a complementary Xtalks webinar scheduled for Friday, September 22, 2017 at 2pm EDT, industry expert Steve Groothuis, Chief Technology Officer at Samtec Microelectronics will provide insight into new packaging concepts, interconnects.

Samtec provides innovative solutions for interconnecting chips, packages, modules, and systems throughout the electronics industry. In order to address such a large range of applications, Samtec's focus is on innovation.

As a part of Samtec's Technology Centers, Samtec Microelectronics has provided device packaging services for medical devices and medical diagnostic equipment over the past 20 years.

For example, typical products packaged by Samtec Microelectronics are:

DNA sequencing devices containing microfluidic features

Implantable, foldable neuromodulation devices, implantable blood pressure sensors (cardiac), implantable optical prosthesis (retinal), and implantable audio sensors (ear)

Miniaturization of endoscopes on connectors, ultrasound imagers, and MRI sensors

Key takeaways of this presentation are the answers to the following questions:

What are the key biomedical packaging technologies?

What are the elements of innovation and integration in new biomedical packages and interconnects?

How can miniaturization principles be implemented in biomedical packaging?

In order to deploy disruptive biomedical technologies, what are the roles of new materials, manufacturing processes, and even new packaging equipment?

