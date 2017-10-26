Innovativ Media (INMG) Announces Launch Date for CannaNet.TV

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 26, 2017) - Innovativ Media Group, Inc. ( OTC PINK : INMG) ("Company"), a multi-media content producer and distributor, today announced that its online, ad supported channel and platform CannaNet.TV http://www.cannanet.tv/ will officially launch on November 28, 2017.

The Company's 'All Things Cannabis' channel will initially go live with a full complement of entertainment content including films, videos and documentaries, the CannaNet Radio Network's wide variety of live radio streams in multiple formats and styles, 'World Wide Weed,' a broad mix of news, information and tutorial content related to the cannabis, hemp and CBD communities, and the 'Smokin' Lounge,' a community in which registered members can connect and engage with other industry enthusiasts. Features for publishers and advertisers will also be available at launch including CannaNet.TV's customized interactive advertising platform.

Tom Coleman, CEO of Innovativ Media, said: "We have been working diligently with our partners to build the CannaNet.TV platform and are continuing to actively pursue content but we felt it was time to start making the channel available to worldwide audiences. We are also engaging with prospective sponsors and advertisers and we anticipate announcing a number of exciting developments in the near term including the production of CannaNet.TV's first original series."

About Innovativ Media Group, Inc.

Innovativ Media Group (Innovativ) is a developer, producer and distributor of digital entertainment and other multi-media content which is developing the CannaNet Channels. It distributes the motion picture assets of Lux Digital Pictures and, via New Broadway Cinema, develops adaptations of stage shows utilizing its trademarked DigiTheater™ Virtual Reality process. Innovativ also operates The Alien Interview Channel on YouTube in partnership with Fullscreen, the online channel HPLovecraft.TV and is a principal in the Film Finance Exchange. http://innovativmedia.com

