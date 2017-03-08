Innovativ Media (INMG) Posts Record 2016 Financial Results

Revenues increase over 88% and EBITDA over 2200%

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 8, 2017) - Innovativ Media Group, Inc. ( OTC PINK : INMG) ("Company"), a multi-media content producer and distributor, today announced record results for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2016. Company revenues increased over 88% from $98,792 to $185,995 and EBITDA increased by over 2200% from $1,880 to $43,552, the highest in Company history. The Company has posted 6 Quarters of successive earnings since acquiring the Innovativ Media entertainment assets in mid-2015.

"The INMG media assets provide the Company with a stable and reliable base from which we intend to build upon in the coming months with several new projects we have been developing," said Company CEO Tom Coleman.

About Innovativ Media Group, Inc.

Innovativ Media Group (Innovativ) is a developer, producer and distributor of digital entertainment and other multi-media content. It distributes the motion picture assets of Lux Digital Pictures and, via New Broadway Cinema, develops adaptations of stage shows utilizing its trademarked DigiTheater™ Virtual Reality process. Innovativ also operates The Alien Interview Channel on YouTube, the online channel HPLovecraft.TV and is a principal in the Film Finance Exchange. http://innovativmedia.com

