Innovativ Media (INMG) to Offer MJAC2017 Content on CannaNet.TV October 2nd

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 20, 2017) - Innovativ Media Group, Inc. ( OTC PINK : INMG) ("Company"), a multi-media content producer and distributor, today announced that the Live Steaming content recorded at the recent MJAC2017 Investors Hub International Cannabis Conference http://mjac2017.com will be exclusively available on-demand starting October 2nd on the Company's CannaNet.TV platform http://www.cannanet.tv/, its new online, ad supported channel which will stream curated and original entertainment, informational and educational content related to the Cannabis culture and industry.

The MJAC Conference footage will include many of the speakers, panels, exhibitors and events which the Company recorded and switched live in two conference halls as well as edited b-roll and interview footage. Due to the timeliness of and demand for the conference streams the Company decided to make it available in advance of the formal launch of CannaNet.TV http://cannanet.tv, which is on track to go live worldwide with a full spectrum of content and features in the 4th Quarter.

Tom Coleman, CEO of Innovativ Media, said: "The Company had an excellent experience at the MJAC Conference and demonstrated it could produce and distribute a high quality live event to a worldwide audience. The CannaNet.TV team also met with numerous advertisers, publishers and investors during the Conference who showed a great deal of enthusiasm for our platform, which will uniquely benefit their content and products."

About Innovativ Media Group, Inc.

Innovativ Media Group (Innovativ) is a developer, producer and distributor of digital entertainment and other multi-media content which is developing the CannaNet Channels. It distributes the motion picture assets of Lux Digital Pictures and, via New Broadway Cinema, develops adaptations of stage shows utilizing its trademarked DigiTheater™ Virtual Reality process. Innovativ also operates The Alien Interview Channel on YouTube in partnership with Fullscreen, the online channel HPLovecraft.TV and is a principal in the Film Finance Exchange. http://innovativmedia.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain "forward-looking" statements, as defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements. The Company, through its management, makes forward‐looking public statements concerning its expected future operations, performance and other developments. Such forward‐looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the Company's best judgment based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such.