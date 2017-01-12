Innovative Cosmetics Newcomer Plume Helps Lead Nordstrom's Bold 2017 Move Into Natural Beauty

Plume joins exclusive group of clean beauty products now available at Nordstrom's 2017 Natural Beauty Outpost

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - January 12, 2017) - Canadian-based, premium natural cosmetics startup, Plume Science, is launching their award winning 100% Natural Lash and Brow Enhancing Serum Nordstrom across North America today. In the span of one year, Plume has become a green beauty cult favorite. The only product of its kind on the market -- a serum that promotes growth and fullness of lashes and brows using a 100 percent natural, preservative-free formula.

Plume will be available in-store and on www.nordstrom.com as of January 12th, 2017, launching in 43 locations across the U.S and all 5 locations in Canada. Plume joins the exclusive roster of select, natural, eco-luxury brands such as Tata Harper and RMS Beauty being sold in the 2017 Natural Beauty Outpost at the luxury retail giant. The Outposts are being introduced as natural beauty gains momentum with consumers, especially Millennials, who are taking a hard look at what they put on and in their bodies.

"Even though we have carried some natural beauty brands in the past in our stores, online and in the spas, we felt this was the best time to pull it all together in a more meaningful way and create a true destination," said Debbi Hartley-Triesch, Vice President and Divisional Merchandise Manager for Beauty at Nordstrom in an interview with WWD. "We wanted to give our customers more choices and a bigger assortment with a curated selection to make it easier for them to shop online and in store."

"We are very excited about this partnership with Nordstrom as it marks an important milestone in the green beauty revolution -- with recognized, luxury retailers prioritizing clean beauty, it shows the market is shifting from 'beauty at any cost' to 'beauty without sacrifice'," said Lauren Bilon, Founder, Plume Science.

About Plume Lash & Brow Enhancing Serum

Developed as a safe and very effective alternative to pharmaceutical lash and brow growth products on the market, Plume has responded to the growing need for all-natural beauty products -- specifically non-toxic products for the premium market that can perform head-to-head against industry leaders.

Plume Founder, Lauren Bilon developed the new concept following her own traumatic experience with hair and eyelash loss after the birth of her first child. With the use of a pharmaceutical product, her lashes regrew; however, she experienced serious side effects including burning skin, blurred vision, and discolored eyelids. Wanting to provide a safe and effective option for lash and brow growth, Lauren created Plume's all-natural Lash & Brow Enhancing Serum.

"As women, we want to feel good about the beauty products we're using on our bodies. The desire to have full lashes and brows shouldn't come at the cost of sacrificing one's health or enduring harmful long-term side effects," says Lauren Bilon, Founder, Plume. "Women can feel confident adding Plume to their beauty regimen knowing it delivers industry-leading results using only natural ingredients."

Plume's Lash & Brow Enhancing Serum is easy to apply and can be used by individuals with contact lenses, sensitive eyes, and women who are pregnant or nursing. With regular application, a substantial increase in lash length, volume, and density occurs within six to eight weeks. Some users experience results after only three to four weeks.

Developed with innovative self-preserving technology, the product is free of parabens, sulfates, hormones, artificial fragrances and dyes, gluten, and is never tested on animals. It is one of the few rated-zero products in the trusted green product database, Think Dirty.

About the Company

Plume is a Canadian-based cosmetics company established in 2014 by Lauren Bilon. With the expertise of their world-class research and development team, Plume has developed the first-of-its-kind all-natural lash and brow enhancement formula. Plume's Lash & Brow Enhancing Serum is available online, at select boutiques in the U.S. and Canada, and at Nordstrom locations across North America. For more information, visit www.plumescience.com.

2017 will see Plume's focus expand in the premium natural lash and brow market to include much anticipated, 100 percent natural performance mascara and brow pomade products with active ingredients from Plume's growth serum. The magic of Plume is not what is in the products, but what is not in them, and that holds true on all Plume product innovations, specifically formulated for women who are not willing to compromise safety for great lash and brows, and want a premium, natural, high performance cosmetic brand they can trust.