Innovative Energy, Cost Savings Project on Tap for Liverpool Wastewater Treatment Plant

Black & Veatch Design-Build Performance Contracting Solution to pay for itself

OVERLAND PARK, KS--(Marketwired - January 31, 2017) - Black & Veatch has been selected to deliver plant operating improvements and energy savings for the Liverpool Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) by the Medina County Sanitary Engineers in Ohio. The project will save approximately $1.5 million annually in plant operating expenditures. As a result, these savings will allow the Medina utility to complete the project without needing to increase customer rates.

The project is Black & Veatch's first energy savings performance contract in which its design-build work guarantees efficiencies that provide overall cost recovery. The WWTP project replaces the plant's current biosolids treatment process with a technologically advanced system that boosts performance. The WWTP will be self-sustaining by using a blend of renewable biogas and natural gas to power its operation. The project will benefit wastewater ratepayers through operational savings while lowering the plant's carbon footprint.

"Black & Veatch's team has been great to work with," said Amy S. Lyon-Galvin, P.E., Medina County Sanitary Engineer. "Their process experts have been readily available, open to many questions, and deeply engaged in understanding our operations and wastewater treatment plant.

"Working collaboratively, we truly feel our ideas and suggestions have been considered and vetted, and we are receiving a project we believe in. Our partnership with Black & Veatch has resulted in a great product for a great price, and we look forward to construction."

Black & Veatch will also train current plant employees on the most effective plant operation and maintenance procedures for the newly installed plant systems. The project began in January and will be completed in the spring of 2019.

"Black & Veatch will leverage its technological and design-build expertise in delivering this important project for Medina County," said Pete Thomson, Leader, Performance Contracting in Black & Veatch's water business. "This effort will significantly improve both the treatment effectiveness and the plant's sustainability."

The Liverpool WWTP serves about 35,000 customers and processes an average of 9 million gallons of wastewater daily. It is located approximately 30 miles south of Cleveland.

