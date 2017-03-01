Innovative Enhancements to Lingotek's Translation Management System Add New Vendor Management Capabilities

New translation management system application provides automation to easily manage multiple LSPs

LEHI, UT--(Marketwired - March 01, 2017) - Lingotek | The Translation Network today announced major enhancements to its Vendor Management application (app) on its industry-leading translation management system (TMS). The new Vendor Management app gives enterprise localization managers, vendor managers, and project managers revolutionary new tools for managing multiple language services providers (LSPs) and projects. Automating vendor management provides critical operational efficiency to enable more scalable globalization strategies and a cost-efficient localization network that optimizes budgets and reduces translation spending.

These enhancements to the Vendor Management app automate the entire process for managing vendors: vendor selection, tracking costs and spending, vendor performance and quality, and collecting valuable business intelligence to evaluate project delivery and efficiency. With this data, organizations are able to easily and repeatedly select vendors who provide the highest translation quality and consistently deliver jobs on time.

"These new vendor management app enhancements show that Lingotek continues to spearhead innovation in the translation industry," said Rob Vandenberg, President and CEO of Lingotek. "No other translation technology provider makes vendor management as seamless and easy as Lingotek does."

The Vendor Management app simplifies and consolidates the process for requesting quotes, setting rates and pricing, choosing vendors, managing deadlines, tracking spending, and measuring translator quality and performance. An available dashboard displays easily in one place all of the information needed for tracking and evaluating information on vendors who are providing the highest quality translation and what their on-time delivery percentage are. This gives project managers insights to better manage workloads and resources for maximum throughput. Project managers can also use Lingotek's Vendor Management app to closely track translation spending and easily identify projects that are exceeding their estimated cost or are at risk for timely delivery. The app also tracks the leveraging of translation memories (TM) to gauge the efficient reuse of linguistic assets across the enterprise.

The Vendor Management app is the latest in a series of recent app releases that automate and integrate translation in Lingotek's cloud-based TMS.

Click here to learn more about our Vendor Management application.

About Lingotek

Lingotek | The Translation Network is the only cloud-based solution to connect all of your global content in one place, giving you the power to manage your brand worldwide. Our industry-leading technology pairs with the best enterprise applications and expert language services to continuously push dynamic multilingual content to all of your global markets. Lingotek is based in Lehi, Utah -- also known as Silicon Slopes -- and is funded by Signal Peak Ventures and In-Q-Tel.