Innovative Food Holdings Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Conference Call for Thursday, March 30, 2017

BONITA SPRINGS, FL--(Marketwired - Mar 28, 2017) - Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. ( OTCQB : IVFH) announced today that the Company will conduct a conference call on Thursday March 30, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2016. The results for the fourth quarter and full year ended 2016 will be released prior to the call.

The Conference call will take place on Thursday March 30, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. ET. The toll-free dial in number is 1-877-718-5108 and the international dial-in number is 1-719-325-4779; Conference ID: 9810112. Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. The conference call will be broadcast live and a replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. ET on the same day through April 6, 2017. To access the replay toll-free number dial 1-844-512-2921 and international replay number dial 1-412-317-6671 Replay ID: 9810112.

About Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

Innovative Food Holdings' ( OTCQB : IVFH) industry-leading specialty food platforms in the foodservice and consumer markets provide chefs and consumers direct access to the highest quality specialty food products across the United States.

In the direct-to-chef foodservice market, Innovative Food Holdings' fully automated direct-to-chef platform offers efficient, cost effective, and transparent direct sourcing and distribution of over 7,000 specialty foods delivered daily to thousands of chefs nationwide. To learn more about Innovative Food Holdings, visit www.ivfh.com.

