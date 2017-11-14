Innovative Rental Fleet Logistics Company Transfercar Partners with Abrams Consulting Group

MISSOULA, MT--(Marketwired - November 14, 2017) - Transfercar Limited, a leading provider of rental fleet relocation services to the global vehicle rental industry, has announced a collaboration with New York-based Abrams Consulting Group, Inc., to build Transfercar's client portfolio in North America.

Transfercar, established in 2008 in Auckland, NZ, with North American headquarters in Missoula, MT, has developed a groundbreaking fleet logistics platform which aligns inter-branch vehicle relocation and auction turn-back needs of rental operators with the personal travel plans of the general public. This matching process is conducted through Transfercar's proprietary reservation portal, www.transfercarus.com.

The Transfercar business model is predicated on providing substantial savings to rental operators by driving down the cost of repositioning fleet assets. Transfercar has proven the value proposition of its innovative platform-based solution and now provides services to 130 rental operator companies worldwide. After conducting a successful pilot program in the U.S. in 2016 in order to test the compatibility of Transfercar's model with domestic rental systems, it is now poised to aggressively penetrate the U.S. market. The combination of "low to no" rental fee to the driver and a low cost transaction fee paid by the rental operator to Transfercar has proved a winning formula; Transfercar has moved over 80,000 vehicles to date.

In order to continue to develop market penetration and accelerate its U.S. expansion, Transfercar sought out Purchase, NY-based Abrams Consulting Group ("ACG"), the leading specialized consulting firm serving the global vehicle rental industry for over 3 decades, and whose brand is ubiquitous with the auto rental industry.

As expressed by Brian Karlson, President and CEO of Transfercar Limited, "Now that we have thoroughly tested and fine-tuned our business model both here in Australasia and North America we are ready to grow the U.S., the largest rental marketplace in the world. In doing so, we immediately asked ACG to assist in our expansion strategy as a result of its decades-long track record of introducing new technology-based product and service offerings to the rental community. We are excited about our collaboration with ACG and look forward to becoming an integral part of the fleet logistics strategies of U.S. rental car companies, large and small."

According to Neil Abrams, President and founder of ACG, "The Transfercar rental vehicle relocation solution is transformative and extremely cost effective in moving rental vehicles between rental locations -- one of the most perplexing challenges for fleet managers -- at the same time creating an extremely inexpensive travel alternative for the driving public. Most importantly, the reservation platform through which relocation requirements are matched with renter travel plans is simple, quick and easy-to-use. We look forward to a very successful rollout of the Transfercar platform in the coming weeks."

ABOUT TRANSFERCAR LIMITED

Transfercar Limited, formed in 2008, with global headquarters in Auckland, New Zealand, and North American headquarters in Missoula, MT, has developed a proprietary reservation portal which efficiently and cost-effectively matches the inter-branch fleet relocation and auction turn-back needs of vehicle rental operators with personal travel plans of the driving public. Transfercar is currently operating in Australia and New Zealand, The United States and Canada, having executed over 80,000 successful inter-branch relocations. The company plans to bring its services to a wider range of rental operators throughout North America.

ABOUT ABRAMS CONSULTING GROUP, INC.

ACG, based in Purchase, New York, is the leading specialized consulting and research firm serving the global auto rental, car sharing, and allied industries, such as technology and financial services, since being formed in 1982. It conducts business development and profit optimization projects for a broad spectrum of client profiles throughout the world.