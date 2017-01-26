Innovatrics Launches IFace 3.0

BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA--(Marketwired - January 26, 2017) - Following a period of extensive R&D, Innovatrics, a leading provider of biometric software solutions for identity management projects, is pleased to announce the launch of IFace 3.0, the next generation of the company's powerful facial biometric technology.

Features include enhanced real-time ICAO check, identification and authentication (1:1 matching), multi-face tracking, and people analytics, including age and gender profiling. Another feature of the technology is newly introduced GPU acceleration support, meaning IFace 3.0 is now capable of performing thousands of facial template extractions per second.

The technology was designed with ease of integration in mind and is based on deep neural networks, a cutting edge technology which has resulted in dramatic improvements in facial recognition accuracy and overall matching speed.

By better understanding the needs of customers using IFace in their mobile applications, Innovatrics has managed to significantly reduce the size of the SDK (software development kit) on Android and iOS platforms, which is critical for mobile users.

Commenting on the launch, Innovatrics founder and CTO Jan Lunter said: "IFace 3.0 represents a significant milestone for Innovatrics. Early evaluations put us alongside the top vendors in terms of matching speed and accuracy. This aligns with our vision of having an exceptional facial biometric technology to complement our fingerprint technology, which has been an industry leader for over a decade. We are now in a unique position to deliver powerful multimodal identity management solutions for projects of all sizes."

IFace has already been successfully integrated into a number of AFIS (Automatic Fingerprint Identification System) deployments including border control and civil identification projects. It is also available as a standalone SDK or can be integrated into countless commercial solutions, such as mobile banking applications, event security systems, and people analytics.

About Innovatrics: Innovatrics is an independent provider of biometric software solutions for identity management projects. To date, Innovatrics has successfully completed over 500 projects in 68 countries, with over 900 million people having been biometrically processed using Innovatrics software. Its flagship product, Innovatrics AFIS, is the world's fastest Automatic Fingerprint Identification System, with a matching speed of over 720 million fingerprints per second. The award-winning Innovatrics algorithm provides best-in-class speed and accuracy for projects of all sizes and guarantees the highest level of performance.

