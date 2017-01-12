Innovid Names Jen Whelan Senior Vice President, Marketing

Global Video Marketing Platform Taps Former Qualcomm Leader to Drive Integrated Global Marketing Strategy

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - January 12, 2017) - Innovid, the world's leading video marketing platform for advertisers to engage consumers across all screens and channels, today announced that Jen Whelan has been appointed senior vice president, to lead the company's global marketing strategy. Whelan joins Innovid from Qualcomm where she served as senior director of global marketing, supporting Qualcomm's business across the chipset and licensing businesses.

"We couldn't be more delighted to welcome Jen to our team. Her experience, passionate leadership style, and relentless focus on client needs will be invaluable as we continue to engage consumers across all screens and channels," said Beth-Ann Eason, president at Innovid. "Jen's expertise is especially relevant with Innovid having recently launched a new suite of products to connect video to the other marketing channels in order for marketers to develop more meaningful relationships with consumers."

Whelan comes to Innovid with more than 20 years of experience in marketing. At Qualcomm, Whelan led strategic marketing efforts on a global scale, reporting directly to the CMO. Prior to Qualcomm, Whelan served as director of global advertising at Microsoft, where she led the global consumer advertising campaign to launch the Windows Phone 7. She also held management positions in advertising at T-Mobile and led several global marketing campaigns and product launches at Intel for more than eight years.

"A strong integrated marketing strategy plays an invaluable role in driving the business and video is increasingly becoming a critical key component of that strategy," said Jen Whelan, senior vice president, marketing at Innovid. "I'm honored to join Innovid's incredible team of visionaries as they continue to expand their platform to help marketers reach and engage consumers, using video to tell amazing stories across devices."

Innovid's marketing platform is purpose-built for video and has grown over 400 percent year-over-year, adding brands such as Home Depot, Verizon, Citi, Kraft, L'Oréal, Microsoft, and Walmart to its roster of clients and partnering with important media players like Samsung, Facebook and Snapchat. Additionally, Innovid has tripled its employee roster globally, with over 200 people across the U.S., Asia-Pacific and Europe. For more information, please visit www.innovid.com.

About Innovid

Innovid is the world's leading video marketing platform, empowering advertisers to engage consumers across all screens and channels with more effective video creative, improved campaign performance, and video integrated throughout the customer journey. Providing a holistic, cross-device, data-driven solution that is purpose-built for video to meet the demands of audience fragmentation, Innovid's patented, best-in-market technology and advanced measurement capabilities allow marketers to thrive in an ever-changing digital television landscape and engage viewers at scale via richly personalized creative and immersive, interactive storytelling. Innovid powers cross-channel video marketing efforts for some of the largest brands in over 28 countries including Bank of America, Best Buy, Citi, Comcast, Kraft, L'Oréal, Microsoft, P&G, Walmart, Samsung, Sprint, and Toyota.

Headquartered in New York City, Innovid also has offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Detroit, London, Sydney, and Tel Aviv. Innovid is backed by investors Sequoia Capital, Genesis Partners, T-Venture, Vintage Investment Partners, Cisco Investments, and NewSpring Capital. Innovid's numerous awards include IAB Mixx Awards, Digiday Video Awards, Inc. Magazine's Top 50 Best Places To Work, AdAge Best Places to Work, and Crain's Best Places To Work. For more information, please visit www.innovid.com.

