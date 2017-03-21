Inphi Announces Immediate Production Availability for the Industry's First 64GBaud Linear Coherent TIA

Meeting the Bandwidth Needs for 400/600G Next-Generation Long Haul, Metro and Data Center Interconnects

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 21, 2017) - Inphi Corporation ( NYSE : IPHI), a leader in high-speed data movement interconnects, today announced the immediate production availability of its IN6450TA, the world's first 64GBaud dual channel linear TIA/VGA amplifier. The IN6450TA supports data rates of 400G to 600G on a single wavelength for long haul, metro, and Data Center Interconnect (DCI) applications. The IN6450TA will be showcased at OFC 2017 in Inphi's booth #3601 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, March 19-23, 2017.

With the ever-growing demand for more bandwidth, service providers and data center operators are looking into more efficient technologies such as flexible coherent DWDM transmission capable of changing transmission capacity and reach on demand depending on traffic and capacity needs of the network. This is achieved by utilizing components capable of supporting multiple modulation formats and baud rates. The IN6450TA is designed to work with multiple modulation formats supporting different data rates up to 600G on a single wavelength.

"As the leader in coherent technology, Inphi continues to demonstrate its commitment to delivering TIAs designed for the highest performance applications," said Ferris Lipscomb, vice president of Marketing at NeoPhotonics. "We were pleased to work closely with Inphi on the design of the IN6450TA and to incorporate to into our state-of-the-art 64GBaud Micro-ICR for high-density line cards and pluggable transceivers."

"We are excited about the production launch of the world's first 64GBaud amplifier that delivers the flexibility in reach, data rate, and spectral efficiency required by next-generation data networks," said Dr. Loi Nguyen, founder and senior vice president, Optical Interconnect, at Inphi. "With the high demand for more bandwidth, Inphi continues to demonstrate innovation excellence by providing customers with technology that is now available to support data rates up to 600G."

"100G+ speeds are now the key engine for supporting annual capacity growth in the 30%+ per year range," said Heidi Adams, senior research director, IHS Markit. "Technology that can support the delivery of efficient and flexible 400/600G data rates for long haul, metro, and DCIs will be key to staying ahead of bandwidth demand in the data networks of tomorrow."

Inphi Corporation is a leader in high-speed data movement interconnects. We move big data -- fast, throughout the globe, between data centers, and inside data centers. Inphi's expertise in signal integrity results in reliable data delivery, at high speeds, over a variety of distances. As data volumes ramp exponentially due to video streaming, social media, cloud-based services, and wireless infrastructure, the need for speed has never been greater. Customers rely on Inphi's solutions to develop and build out the Service Provider and Cloud infrastructures, and data centers of tomorrow.

