Inphi Announces the Industry's First 14x9 mm 64G SMT Quad Linear Modulator Driver for Coherent Applications

Enabling Next-Generation 400G/600G Coherent System

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 13, 2017) - Inphi Corporation ( NYSE : IPHI), a leader in high-speed data movement interconnects, today announced the sampling of IN6417SZ, the industry's first 64GBaud quad linear differential to single-ended Mach-Zehnder Modulator Driver in 14x9 mm Surface Mount Technology (SMT) package. This new 64GBaud SMT quad linear driver, following the earlier announcement of the industry's first 64GBaud TIAs at ECOC 2016, extends Inphi's 64G product portfolio for next-generation 400G/600G coherent, long haul, and metro optical interconnect applications.

With the ever-growing demand for more bandwidth, service providers and data center operators are looking for more efficient technologies, such as flexible coherent DWDM transmission. This is achieved by utilizing components capable of supporting multiple modulation formats and baud rates. The IN6417SZ is designed to work with higher order modulation schemes supporting different data rates, up to 600Gbps, on a single wavelength.

"Single wavelength coherent 400G+ technology needs electronics that can support 16/64QAM modulation and challenging symbol rates of up to 64GBaud," said Andrew Schmitt, founder and lead analyst at Cignal AI. "Inphi's IN6417SZ is a critical component for enabling 400G coherent roadmaps at key customers who are focused on bringing next-generation of 400/600G line cards and pluggable modules to market as quickly as possible."

Dr. Loi Nguyen, founder and senior vice president, Optical Interconnect, at Inphi commented, "We are very excited to provide the 64G driver in addition to the 64G TIA for the next-generation dynamic networks that require higher baud rate components supporting flexible modulation formats. As the demand for more bandwidth and higher speed transmission increases, it is innovations such as these that make the next-generation data networks possible."

Come See Us at OFC 2017

Inphi is showcasing its latest next-generation products in booth #3601 at OFC 2017 in Los Angeles, CA on March 21-23, 2017.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation is a leader in high-speed data movement interconnects. We move big data -- fast, throughout the globe, between data centers, and inside data centers. Inphi's expertise in signal integrity results in reliable data delivery, at high speeds, over a variety of distances. As data volumes ramp exponentially due to video streaming, social media, cloud-based services, and wireless infrastructure, the need for speed has never been greater. That's where we come in. Customers rely on Inphi's solutions to develop and build out the Service Provider and Cloud infrastructures, and data centers of tomorrow. To learn more about Inphi, visit www.inphi.com.

Inphi, the Inphi logo and Think fast are registered trademarks of Inphi Corporation. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.