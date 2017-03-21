Inphi Announces Industry's First 32GBaud Quad Linear TIA and Driver Chipset for CFP2 Digital Coherent Optics at OFC 2017

Enabling a New Generation of Pluggable, Smaller, and Lower Cost Modules for Metro and Data Center Interconnect Networking

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 21, 2017) - Inphi Corporation ( NYSE : IPHI), a leader in high-speed data movement interconnects, today announced that the IN3254TA, the industry's first 32G quad linear TIA with both analog and digital SPI interfaces, and the IN3226DZ, a second-generation single chip quad channel linear driver in bare die form, will be paired up as a chipset to address the network needs for 100/200G coherent systems in smaller form factors for metro and long haul applications.

The IN3254TA and IN3226DZ are designed to be integrated together for higher density and lower cost applications, targeting new Coherent Optical Sub-Assembly (COSA) components. These COSA implementations will enable the newly proposed CFP2-DCO form factor as well as size and cost reduced ACO modules and higher port count line cards for 100/200G coherent transmission.

The optical transceiver market is expected to be valued at USD 6.87 billion by 2022*. Social media, live streaming, cloud computing and big data analytics are only a few of the trends that drive end users' need for more bandwidth and higher speeds. In the 100G environment, a large part of the growth is attributed to the CFP2 coherent modules expanding the addressable market for pluggable transceivers. This new range of transceivers are expected to enable the next-generation of 100G and 200G networking infrastructure for the metro and inter data center markets where smaller size, lower cost and pluggable modules are the key factors.

"Inphi's industry leading family of dual and quad 32GBaud coherent TIAs have achieved multiple design wins with leading CFP2-ACO module vendors," said Dr. Loi Nguyen, founder, senior vice president, Optical Interconnect at Inphi. "With IN3254TA and IN3226DZ working together as a chipset we now enable more compact design solutions for the CFP2-DCO generation, showing that Inphi is committed to bringing new products and innovative thinking to address our customers' high bandwidth and channel capacity needs."

"The small size, combined with high performance of Inphi's TIA and driver are highly matched with our COSA devices, which in turn enable pluggable components such as CFP2-DCO. We are looking forward to industry-wide deployment and business growth of the coherent products," said Dr. Senichi Suzuki, senior vice president, Photonics Component Business Group, at NTT Electronics Corporation.

