Inphi Industry Leading Coherent TIAs Surpass 25 Billion Successful Field Hours Delivering Superior Quality and Incident Free Reliability

Company Reaches Significant Milestone with 2.5 Million TIAs Shipped

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 21, 2017) - Inphi Corporation ( NYSE : IPHI), a leader in high-speed data movement interconnects, today announced that its Coherent TIAs for the long haul, metro and Data Denter Interconnect (DCI) networks have successfully performed more than 25 billion device hours in the field with zero field returns. Inphi also reached a significant milestone by shipping more than 2.5million TIAs to date.

The optical networking market has witnessed a seismic shift as a result of a fierce migration to cloud-based services. To keep up within insatiable need for bandwidth, cloud data centers, service provider networks and emerging virtual data centers are constantly searching for high-quality and reliable components and systems to build an optimized, scalable network infrastructure. Inphi's industry leading TIAs enable quantum leaps in bandwidth and deliver the quality and reliability that is required by today's leading-edge networks.

"Today's announcement underscores Inphi's commitment to offering components of the highest quality for the interconnected world," said Dr. Loi Nguyen, founder, senior vice president, Optical Interconnect at Inphi. "We are excited about these milestones and grateful for all our customers, partners and employees who have made the success possible. We will continue to push the envelope in performance while making quality our top priority."

"Network operators are very sensitive to quality and reliability as network uptime is a metric that has a direct impact on their bottom line," said Andrew Schmitt, Lead Analyst at Cignal AI. "Inphi's coherent amplifiers are used industry wide in almost all 100G and 200G long-haul, metro, and DCI networks. The company continues to invest in leading edge technology and will lead the transition to 400G coherent as well."

Come See Us at OFC 2017

Inphi is showcasing its latest next-generation products in booth #3601 at OFC 2017 in Los Angeles, CA on March 21-23, 2017.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation is a leader in high-speed data movement interconnects. We move big data -- fast, throughout the globe, between data centers, and inside data centers. Inphi's expertise in signal integrity results in reliable data delivery, at high speeds, over a variety of distances. As data volumes ramp exponentially due to video streaming, social media, cloud-based services, and wireless infrastructure, the need for speed has never been greater. That's where we come in. Customers rely on Inphi's solutions to develop and build out the Service Provider and Cloud infrastructures, and data centers of tomorrow. To learn more about Inphi, visit www.inphi.com.

