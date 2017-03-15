Inphi to Showcase Latest Technology Enabling Next-Generation 50G to 1.2TB Solutions at OFC 2017

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 15, 2017) - Inphi Corporation ( NYSE : IPHI), a leader in high-speed data movement interconnects, today announced the details of its participation at the 2017 OFC Conference and Exhibition, the world's leading conference and exhibition for optical communications and networking professionals.

When:

OFC 2017 will be held March 19-23, 2017.

Where:

Inphi will be in booth #3601, located in the Los Angeles Convention Center, Los Angeles, California.

Demonstrations:

Visit Inphi's booth to see the latest technology demonstrations for its 50G to 1.2TB solutions. Inphi will demonstrate its Four-Level Pulse Amplitude Modulation (PAM4) chipset technology for inside and between data centers and the newest addition to its 64Gbaud linear driver coherent product family for the long haul/metro market.

Inphi will also show a live, public interoperability demonstration of its ColorZ™ driving 3.6Tb/s of bidirectional traffic over 80km of fiber between two Arista 7500R platforms and 100G line cards connected via AVDA Optical Networking's direct detect Open Line System (OLS) with SmartAmp™ technology. This demonstration will showcase the simplicity and plug and play capabilities of ColorZ while offering a compelling value proposition for edge data center connectivity. Demonstrations of Inphi's ColorZ will also take place in the ADVA booth #1709 and the Smartoptics Booth #4030.

In addition, ColorZ will be showcased in an interoperability demonstration with Coriant Groove™ G30 Open Line System (OLS) and Dell's Z9100-ON in the Coriant booth #1715.

Presentation Highlights:

In addition, Inphi will participate in the following presentations:

Title: Scaling Datacenter Bandwidth: Novel Optics, Advanced Electronics or New Architectures?

Session: Sunday Workshop S1D

When: March 19, 2017 at 3:30 p.m.

Panelist: Sudeep Bhoja, CTO, Networking Interconnect, Inphi

Location: 408A

Title: First Demonstration of PAM4 Transmissions for Record Reach and High capacity SWDM Links Over MMF Using 40G/100G PAM4 IC Chipset with Real-time DSP

Session: Tu2B - Advanced VCSEL Links

When: March 21, 2017 at 2:30 p.m.

Presenter: Frank Chang, Principal Engineer, Optical Interconnect, Inphi

Location: Room 403A

Title: Direct vs. Coherent Detection for Metro-DCI

Session: Tu3A Panel- Direct vs. Coherent Detection for Metro-DCI

When: March 21, 2017 at 4:30 p.m.

Panelist: Radha Nagarajan, CTO, Optical Interconnect, Inphi

Location: 402AB

Title: Pluggable optics - how is the ecosystem and value chain changing?

Session: Market Watch Panel IV

When: March 22, 2017 at 3:30 p.m.

Moderator: Frank Chang, Principal Engineer, Optical Interconnect, Inphi

Location: Expo Theater I

Title: W4D.4 - Demonstration and Performance Analysis of 4 Tb/s DWDM Metro-DCI System with 100G PAM4 QSFP28 Modules

Session: PAM-4 Inter-data Center Transmission

When: March 22, 2017 at 4:15 p.m.

Co-author (with Mark Filer, Microsoft): Radha Nagarajan, CTO, Optical Interconnect, Inphi

Location: Room 404AB

Title: W4D.5 - PAM4 Signaling for Intra-data Center and Data Center to Data Center Connectivity

Session: PAM-4 Inter-data Center Transmission

When: March 22, 2017 at 4:30 p.m.

Presenter: Sudeep Bhoja, CTO, Networking Interconnect, Inphi

Location: Room 404AB

Title: Photonic Integration Business Case - Reality Check

Session: Market Watch Panel V

When: March 23, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.

Panelist: Radha Nagarajan, CTO, Optical Interconnect, Inphi

Location: Expo Theater I

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation is a leader in high-speed data movement interconnects. We move big data -- fast, throughout the globe, between data centers, and inside data centers. Inphi's expertise in signal integrity results in reliable data delivery, at high speeds, over a variety of distances. As data volumes ramp exponentially due to video streaming, social media, cloud-based services, and wireless infrastructure, the need for speed has never been greater. That's where we come in. Customers rely on Inphi's solutions to develop and build out the Service Provider and Cloud infrastructures, and data centers of tomorrow. To learn more about Inphi, visit www.inphi.com.

