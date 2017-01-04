Inphi to Present at the 19th Annual Needham Growth Conference

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 4, 2017) - Inphi Corporation ( NYSE : IPHI), a leader in high-speed data movement interconnects, today announced that Ford Tamer, president and CEO and John Edmunds, CFO, will be presenting at the 19th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 9:20 a.m. Eastern time at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

The presentation will be available via webcast at its referenced start time. Please visit the following link to listen to the webcast: http://investors.inphi.com

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation is a leader in high-speed data movement. We move big data fast, throughout the globe, between data centers, and inside data centers. Inphi's expertise in signal integrity results in reliable data delivery, at high speeds, over a variety of distances. As data volumes ramp exponentially due to video streaming, social media, cloud-based services, and wireless infrastructure, the need for speed has never been greater. That's where we come in. Customers rely on Inphi's solutions to develop and build out the Service Provider and Cloud infrastructures, and data centers of tomorrow. To learn more about Inphi, visit www.inphi.com.

