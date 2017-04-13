Inphi to Report First Quarter 2017 Financial Results on May 2

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 13, 2017) - Inphi Corporation ( NYSE : IPHI), a leader in high-speed data movement interconnects, today announced it will release its first quarter 2017 results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 after the close of the market. In conjunction with the release, Inphi will hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time/2:00 p.m. Pacific Time with Ford Tamer, President and Chief Executive Officer, and John Edmunds, Chief Financial Officer.

To participate via telephone, the toll free dial-in number is 844-459-2451; international callers should dial 765-507-2591, participant conference ID: 8293941. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. The replay of the conference call will be archived on Inphi's website at http://investors.inphi.com.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation is a leader in high-speed data movement interconnects. We move big data fast, throughout the globe, between data centers, and inside data centers. Inphi's expertise in signal integrity results in reliable data delivery, at high speeds, over a variety of distances. As data volumes ramp exponentially due to video streaming, social media, cloud-based services, and wireless infrastructure, the need for speed has never been greater. That's where we come in. Customers rely on Inphi's solutions to develop and build out the Service Provider and Cloud infrastructures, and data centers of tomorrow. To learn more about Inphi, visit www.inphi.com.

Inphi, the Inphi logo and Think fast are registered trademarks of Inphi Corporation. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.