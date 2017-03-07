InQpharm takes bmiSMART I-REMOVE to the GRAMMYs

bmiSMART's I-REMOVE has Opportunity to Show Artists and Entertainers at GRAMMYs that Losing Weight is Easier and Effective with I-REMOVE

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - March 07, 2017) - bmiSMART I-REMOVE was included in Westwood One's pre-GRAMMY backstage event swag bag, which was given to industry celebrities, including Ray Parker Jr. and Chinese pop star Jane Zhang. While interviewing with national and global radio networks, celebrities stopped by the bmiSMART booth to learn more about I-REMOVE. Rising stars such as Panic at the Disco's Brendon Urie and pop singer Symon, as well as perennial stars such as Margaret Cho, were just a few of the entertainment industry favorites who stopped by to mingle with the bmiSMART crew.

"It was great to see the enthusiasm and interest surrounding I-REMOVE," said Cami Rozanas, senior director of marketing communications for bmiSMART. "We're confident anyone who tries I-REMOVE will see how much of a difference it can make to a healthy weight loss regime."

The Los Angeles area is the largest market for I-REMOVE users in the United States. Attending the GRAMMYs was a perfect opportunity to get I-REMOVE to those in the entertainment industry. Entertainers are concerned about their appearance and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, which I-REMOVE provides. The new I-REMOVE users will continue to travel the world and experience weight loss results with the inclusion of I-REMOVE into their meal times.

"Many celebrities manage their weight the sensible way-through healthy diet and exercise," said Holly Tully, vice president of marketing for bmiSMART, "which is synergistic with bmiSMART's brand philosophy. I-REMOVE is the perfect complement to this lifestyle."

I-REMOVE is a clinically tested, plant-based fat binder that has shown up to 3x more weight loss than diet alone. I-REMOVE's active ingredient, Litramine, is naturally derived from the prickly pear cactus. Litramine has been the number one weight loss supplement in Europe for the past five years. I-REMOVE works by naturally removing up to 28% of the dietary fat consumed during a person's 3 daily meals. It has only been available in North America since spring of last year.

Visit bmiSMART.com to find out more about I-REMOVE. And check out bmiSMART's Backstage Grammys 2017 Facebook photo album for more fun celebrity moments.

About bmiSMART and InQpharm

bmiSMART is a consumer weight wellness brand launched in 2016 by InQpharm North America, a regional division of InQpharm, based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

InQpharm is a global life sciences company active in consumer and animal health, developing best in class healthcare solutions based on its proprietary bioactive-based platform technologies. InQpharm is part of the Zaluvida Group, which focuses on companies that discover and develop natural compounds with therapeutic properties for consumer health, animal health and crop science applications. With offices in Switzerland, Germany, Netherlands, UK, Malaysia, and the USA, Zaluvida's activities and customers span more than 55 countries worldwide. Visit Zaluvida.com for additional information.

