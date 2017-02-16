Insiders Own Large Position Of Glen Eagle's Shares

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 16, 2017) - Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE:GER) reports that Eric Sprott, Jean Labrecque and Denis Lavigueur own 22 million shares as insiders of the Company while one shareholder and a private fund own an additional 11 million shares for a combined 33 million shares or 42% of all Glen Eagle's outstanding shares acquired at an average price of approximately $0.13 cents.

For further information, shares purchased either through private placements or on the open market by insiders have been reported on SEDI at: https://www.sedi.ca/

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.