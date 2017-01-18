InsideSales.com CEO Dave Elkington to speak at Silicon Slopes Summit

Co-founder of one of Utah's hottest startups to discuss the state of technology and STEM education

SILICON SLOPES, UT--(Marketwired - Jan 18, 2017) - Dave Elkington, CEO and co-founder of sales acceleration software leader InsideSales.com, will speak at the Silicon Slopes Summit on Thursday, January 19, 2017 at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Elkington was asked to participate in order to offer his insights on Utah's high technology business climate, at 9:30am, as well as contributing to a conversation with Lt. Governor Spencer Cox examining opportunities for creating a better prepared workforce, at 11:05am.

Elkington's presentations come a day after announcement of a new round of venture funding for InsideSales.com, a round which included substantial investment by tech giant Microsoft and an Irish sovereign investment fund.

This new round of funding bodes well for Utah's high tech climate and is certain to be a major source of discussion at the event.

InsideSales.com's Vice President of Human Resources Jason Brickley will participate in a 3:30pm discussion on hiring world-class talent.

Media interested in interviewing Elkington about the state of technology in Utah or InsideSales.com's recent fundraising successes, can do so at the event.

For more information on the Silicon Slopes Summit, visit siliconslopessummit.com

About InsideSales.com

InsideSales.com offers the industry's first AI-powered predictive sales acceleration platform. Built on Neuralytics, a predictive and prescriptive self-learning engine that drives revenue growth by delivering an optimized experience for both salesperson and buyer. The platform fuels sales rep performance and provides buyer personalization with breakthrough innovations in predictive sales communications, engagement tracking, forecasting and rep motivation. InsideSales.com has received numerous accolades for its technology, including being named to the CNBC Disruptor 50 and Forbes Cloud 100 lists, and earning recognition as one of the fastest growing companies, according to Inc. InsideSales.com enterprise customers include ADP, Microsoft and Groupon.