InsideSales.com Releases Playbooks for Microsoft Dynamics 365

SILICON SLOPES, UT--(Marketwired - May 2, 2017) - Sales acceleration software leader InsideSales.com announced the release of its Playbooks product built on the Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Sales platform.

Playbooks for the Salesforce platform has been in production for several months and enjoyed significant success. This move to the Dynamics platform follows InsideSales.com's recent $50 million venture funding round, which included Microsoft as a returning investor.

"We're very enthusiastic to be bringing the power of Neuralytics and AI-fueled sales growth to the Dynamics platform and its vibrant user ecosystem," said InsideSales founder and CEO Dave Elkington. "The launch of Playbooks for Dynamics is a pivotal event in this company's history."

Utah-based Auric Solar has been an early access user of Playbooks for Dynamics. According to company CEO Jess Clark, the transition to the new product was a welcomed one.

"Playbooks is a vital component for our inside sales team and we expect it to be a key tool in maintaining and increasing the growth of our company. Recently we have upgraded our CRM from Salesforce to Microsoft Dynamics and the InsideSales team has been fantastic helping us make the change."

Sales teams interested in learning more about Playbooks for Microsoft Dynamics can request more information here.

InsideSales.com offers the industry's first AI-powered predictive sales acceleration platform. Built on Neuralytics, a predictive and prescriptive self-learning engine that drives revenue growth by delivering an optimized experience for both salesperson and buyer. The platform fuels sales rep performance and provides buyer personalization with breakthrough innovations in predictive sales communications, engagement tracking, forecasting and rep motivation. InsideSales.com has received numerous accolades for its technology, including being named to the CNBC Disruptor 50 and Forbes Cloud 100 lists, and earning recognition as one of the fastest growing companies, according to Inc. InsideSales.com enterprise customers include ADP, Microsoft and Groupon.