January 11, 2017 09:30 ET

InsideSales.com Selected to CB Insights' 2017 AI 100, Highlighting Advancements in AI in the Workplace

SANTA BARBARA, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 11, 2017) - CB Insights today selected InsideSales.com to the prestigious Artificial Intelligence 100 list ("AI 100"), a select group of emerging private companies working on ground breaking artificial intelligence technology. CB Insights CEO and co-founder, Anand Sanwal, revealed the winners during The Innovation Summit, a gathering of top executives and investors to explore the industries of the future.

"It's an honor to be recognized for our pioneering work in artificial intelligence," said Dave Elkington, CEO and founder of InsideSales. "This award is a testament to not only the growing enthusiasm around AI in the workplace, but to the power of our predictive technology to transform entire industries -- starting with the sales industry -- through the application of proven data science."

Companies such as Affectiva, Blue River Technology, Deep Instinct, Sentient Technologies and Orbital Insight joined InsideSales in being recognized for their amazing teams, technology, and traction in front of an audience of 400 senior executives from around the world.

The CB Insights research team selected the AI 100 winners based on a combination of data submitted by the companies, responses to interview questions and the company's Mosaic Score. Mosaic is an algorithm built with funding from the National Science Foundation that gives predictive intelligence into the health of private companies.

"From financial services to healthcare to transport, incumbent companies in every industry are seeing that AI will reshape their industries. And as so often happens, transformational innovation comes from emerging companies. In the case of AI, a lot of the groundbreaking work is being done by the AI 100. The companies in the AI 100 are accelerating research, improving efficiency, and making many game-changing advancements that will be felt for decades to come," CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal said.

Quick facts on the AI 100:

  • In total, these 100 emerging private companies have raised $3.8B across 263 deals since 2012, according to CB Insights.
  • Applications of their technology include breakthroughs in healthcare, drug discovery, business intelligence, gaming, manufacturing, and much more.
  • More than 1,650 companies were nominated or applied for the AI 100 (only 6% were selected).
  • Data Collective has backed 14 of the AI 100 companies, while NEA backed 8 and Bloomberg Beta backed 7.
  • There have been 9 mega-rounds (funding rounds of $100M or more) to AI 100 companies since 2014.
  • Five AI 100 companies have reached a valuation of $1B or more (also known as unicorn status).
  • 11 countries are represented among the winners.

Since its founding in 2004, InsideSales has developed a robust platform that uses technology backed by the core ingredients of real AI (big data, machine learning and predictive technology, made actionable with an application layer) to solve the who, what, where, when and how of sales. As more and more of the tech industry's titans enter the artificial intelligence (AI) market, InsideSales is positioned at the forefront of this wave with its AI-fueled sales acceleration platform. InsideSales' latest iteration of the platform, Playbooks, represents the culmination of the company's long-standing leadership in applying innovative technologies to solve the biggest problem in business: how to sell more.

The AI 100 Winners:
 Affectiva
 AImotive
 Algorithmia
 AlphaSense, Inc.
 Anki
 Appier
 Atomwise, Inc.
 Automat
 Ayasdi
 babylon
 BenevolentAI
 BloomReach
 Blue River Technology
 Bonsai
 Cape Analytics
 Captricity
 Chorus.ai
 Chronocam
 Citrine Informatics
 Clara Labs
 Clarifai
 CloudMedx Inc
 CognitiveScale
 Context Relevant
 Cortical.io
 CrowdFlower
 Cylance
 Darktrace
 Dataminr
 DataRobot
 Deep Genomics
 Deep Instinct
 Deepgram
 Descartes Labs
 Digital Reasoning
 DigitalGenius
 Dispatch
 Drawbridge
 Drive.ai
 Elitic, Inc.
 fido.ai
 Freenome
 Gigster
 Gradescope
 GrokStyle Inc.
 H2O.ai
 iCarbonX
 InsideSales.com
 Kasisto
 Kensho Technologies
 KITT.AI
 KONUX GmbH
 Logz.io
 Loop AI Labs
 Lunit Inc.
 Maluuba
 MindMeld
 Mobvoi
 mode.ai
 Nanit
 Narrative Science
 Nauto
 Nexar
 Numenta
 Numerai
 nuTonomy
 Orbital Insight
 Paxata
 Persado
 Petuum, Inc.
 Pilot AI Labs
 Prospera Technologies
 Rapidminer
 Retention Science
 Rokid Corporation, Ltd.
 ROSS Intelligence
 Scaled Inference
 Semantic Machines, Inc.
 Sentient Technologies
 Shift Technology
 Sift Science
 Sight Machine
 SigOpt
 Skymind
 Snips
 SparkCognition
 TalkIQ
 Talla
 Tamr Inc.
 Textio
 Trifacta
 twoXAR
 Ubtech
 Verdigris
 Vicarious Systems
 Voyager Labs
 x.ai
 Zebra Medical Vision
 Zoox
 Zymergen

For more information about the AI 100, visit:
https://www.cbinsights.com/research-ai-100

About CB Insights
Our team comes to work every day to build technology that helps corporations guess less and win more. We aggregate and analyze massive amounts of data and use machine learning, algorithms and data visualization to help corporations replace the three Gs (Google searches, gut instinct and guys with MBAs*) so they can answer massive strategic questions using probability not punditry.

With backing from the National Science Foundation and venture capital investors, we mine terabytes of data and knowledge contained in patents, venture capital financings, M&A transactions, hiring, startup and investor websites, news sentiment, social media chatter, and more. Our software algorithmically analyzes this data to help our clients see where the world is going tomorrow, today.

About InsideSales.com, Inc.
InsideSales.com offers the industry's first AI-powered predictive sales acceleration platform. Built on Neuralytics, a predictive and prescriptive self-learning engine that drives revenue growth by delivering an optimized experience for both salesperson and buyer. The platform fuels sales rep performance and provides buyer personalization with breakthrough innovations in predictive sales communications, engagement tracking, forecasting and rep motivation. InsideSales.com has received numerous accolades for its technology, including being named to the CNBC Disruptor 50 and Forbes Cloud 100 lists, and earning recognition as one of the fastest growing companies, according to Inc. InsideSales.com enterprise customers include ADP, Microsoft and Groupon.

