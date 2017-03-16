InsideView for SAP Hybris Sales Cloud Now Cleans, Updates, Enriches and Standardizes Existing CRM Records for Up-to-the-Minute Info on Prospects and Customers

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - Today, InsideView announced that it has advanced its product integration with SAP® Hybris® Sales Cloud solutions. This new version was showcased last week in SAP's keynote speech at the Customer Engagement Commerce 2017 conference. InsideView for SAP Hybris Sales Cloud now allows users to sync customer and prospect data to their CRM records in real time directly from InsideView's global company and contact database. The new version cleans and updates inaccurate data, and enriches account data with new company and contact information to help ensure that sales and marketing personnel have the most up-to-date data in their CRM solution before they make a sales call or begin a marketing campaign.

"Data is the lifeblood of sales and marketing," said Heidi Tucker, VP of alliances and business development for InsideView. "Businesses today are facing a growing need to know their customers, empower their sellers with context, and tailor their messages for individual buyers. With this new release, InsideView deepens its native product integration with SAP Hybris Sales Cloud with customer and prospect data enrichment capabilities and real-time actionable intelligence that help salespeople to be more relevant and effective."

According to industry statistics, business data changes at a rate of more than 70% per year1. Even if a CRM system begins with perfectly accurate data, the odds are that data is incorrect by the time a salesperson picks up the phone, or marketing builds a campaign, wasting time and resources on leads that won't go anywhere. InsideView for SAP Hybris Sales Cloud updates stale and inaccurate information in real time, allowing users of SAP Hybris Sales Cloud to stay on top of any personnel or company changes. The new version allows users to correct inaccuracies in existing account and customer records as often as needed.

"InsideView extends the value of SAP Hybris Sales Cloud with enhanced data management capabilities," said Volker Hildebrand, global vice president, SAP Hybris. "Customer and contact data is key to providing businesses with a consistent, unified view of their customers. With this new release of InsideView, customers using SAP Hybris Sales Cloud can import, update and enrich their CRM records in real time, which can significantly reduce the time sales reps spend on manual data entry."

The InsideView solution integrates as a native app within SAP Hybris Sales Cloud to give sales execs critical, up-to-the-minute competitive insights for more relevant, informed business conversations and to help close deals faster. InsideView for SAP Hybris Sales Cloud provides accurate, real-time customer intelligence including company and contact data, social and news insights, and business connections gathered from more than 40,000 sources, then analyzed and validated with InsideView's proprietary Multi-sourced, Triangulated and Validated (MTV) technology.

The new version of InsideView for SAP Hybris Sales Cloud now allows users of SAP Hybris Sales Cloud such as sales reps, account managers, customer success managers and others to:

Easily update outdated prospect and customer contact records with accurate, more complete information directly within SAP Hybris Sales Cloud as frequently as required



Append any missing information at the account and contact level



Import accounts and contacts for new sales opportunities

See what data is changing in their CRM, and accept or reject changes selectively

Make updates as often as every day -- so changes in the market are captured within hours

Authenticate easily and securely via Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) single sign-on

InsideView for SAP Hybris Sales Cloud is available now for preview. InsideView is a long-time partner of SAP Hybris. For more information about InsideView and SAP Hybris solutions, go to http://www.insideview.com/sap or email sap@insideview.com

About InsideView

InsideView powers the world's business conversations, helping more than 20,000 companies redefine their go-to-market strategies from a volume-based to more targeted approach. Its leading Targeting Intelligence platform helps sales and marketing teams quickly identify and qualify the best targets, engage with more relevancy, close more deals, and retain and expand accounts. InsideView is the only company that begins with the industry's most accurate company and contact data and enhances it with relevant, real-time business insights and authentic connections. InsideView's headquarters are in San Francisco. For more information, visit InsideView at www.InsideView.com, twitter, or read the InsideView blog.

1 Source: Biznology, "B2B data decay and list rental -- buyer beware!," February 2015

SAP, Hybris and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices.

All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

SAP Forward-looking Statement

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.