InsideView Launches Insights Enterprise Worldwide for Microsoft Dynamics Customers

All Microsoft Dynamics CRM and 365 Users Can Now Benefit from Embedded Intelligence within their Work Environments to Accelerate Sales and Improve Data Quality

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Today InsideView introduced Insights Enterprise into the global Microsoft Dynamics CRM and Dynamics 365 market. Insights Enterprise brings Targeting Intelligence directly into Dynamics CRM and 365, whether online or on-premises, as if it was a native part of the application. Targeting Intelligence, which is aggregated from more than 40,000 data, news, and social sources and validated using InsideView's proprietary technology, delivers company and contact data, news and social insights, and connections so sellers and marketers know who to target, why, when, and how.

Microsoft currently offers Insights, powered by InsideView, an embedded OEM version of InsideView within many subscriptions of Microsoft Dynamics CRM Online and Dynamics 365. Insights Enterprise, powered by InsideView, offers all the functionality of Insights with the same seamless user interface, and includes additional capabilities that empower account-based marketing and focused sales engagement.

Insights Enterprise allows sellers and marketers to quickly find and qualify prospects. Users can easily add contacts into Microsoft Dynamics CRM and 365, refresh account and contact data, and build prospect lists on demand. Insights Enterprise also allows users to track companies and receive opportunity alerts based on news and social insights. Insights Enterprise improves customer engagement and win rates, and helps sellers close bigger deals more quickly for more revenue.

Insights Enterprise features new functionality not available in Insights and works with Dynamics CRM on-premises installations as well as online and Dynamics 365. Additional features include:

On-demand prospect list building

More Watchlists to follow prospects and get opportunity alerts

Custom news alerts

Direct InsideView training and support

Mobile-integrated with Outlook for daily meeting prep

"We would not be able to execute our current focused go-to-market strategy without Insights Enterprise," said Graham Mumford, Senior Project Manager Consultant, Volvo Car Corporation. "We now find more prospects that match our ideal customer profile and we understand how and when to engage with them. Our marketing and sales teams save valuable time because Insights Enterprise is directly embedded in Dynamics 365. They don't have to research across multiple sources, and the whole team is more effective."

Insights Enterprise is also valuable for Microsoft partners because it is proven to help drive CRM/365 sales and adoption by adding value and increasing user engagement.

"I'm pleased about the expanded functionality and availability of Insights Enterprise," said Chris Huntingford, Pre-Sales Consultant, Hitachi Solutions Europe. "In addition to helping us sell more Dynamics CRM Online and 365 installations, our on-prem clients who have not yet converted to an online environment can now take advantage of Insights Enterprise, a comparable -- in fact enhanced -- alternative to Insights, which is only for online environments."

Insights Enterprise is available today worldwide. Companies outside the United States and Canada qualify for a limited-time introductory discount as well as weekly webcast demos with live Q&A. For more information, visit http://www.insideview.com/insights-enterprise-intl or contact insights@insideview.com.

