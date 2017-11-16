Insignary and BearingPoint Partner to Deliver the First Managed Binary Code Scanning Service in Europe

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - November 16, 2017) - Insignary, the global leader in binary-level open source software security and compliance, and BearingPoint, a leading management and technology consultancy, are partnering to deliver the first managed binary code scanning service in Europe. BearingPoint will extend its free and open source software (FOSS) compliance and security management capabilities by adding Insignary's Clarity™ binary code scanning -- enabling the most effective means of discovering open source licenses and addressing known open source security vulnerabilities in binaries.

By partnering with Insignary, BearingPoint is building on its heritage as a global leader in FOSS management consulting and operations. As part of its open source managed services, BearingPoint provides clients with one of the most sophisticated software security vulnerability practices. By adding binary scanning services that leverage Insignary's Clarity, BearingPoint will be able to provide unmatched security vulnerability and compliance capabilities -- with the ability to scan for hundreds of thousands of known vulnerabilities without the need for source code or reverse engineering of binary code.

"We are pleased to partner with a leading management and technology consultancy like BearingPoint. Their enviable track record of delivering innovative managed services to ensure that their clients' open source deployments are secure and compliant makes them a strategic partner for Insignary," said Tae-Jin (TJ) Kang, CEO of Insignary, Inc. "We look forward to working together to ensure that BearingPoint and its clients benefit from the best binary security code and compliance scanning."

"By adding Insignary's binary scanning capabilities to our comprehensive, FOSS security and compliance portfolio of services, BearingPoint will be able offer the most comprehensive services for managing FOSS compliance and security to our European clients who can enjoy the innovation, scalability, reliability and other benefits of open source software without having to worry about the complex processes and tools for managing their software supply chain," said Matthias Loebich, Global Leader Automotive at BearingPoint. "We will continue to add best-of-breed technology and capabilities to ensure that our clients enjoy optimal service levels."

Insignary Clarity™

Insignary Clarity enables proactive scanning of software binaries for known, preventable security vulnerabilities, while also identifying potential license compliance issues. It uses unique fingerprint-based technology, which works on the binary-level without the need for source code or reverse engineering. This makes it easy for software developers, value added resellers (VAR), systems integrators and MSPs overseeing software deployments to take proper, preventive action before software usage.

Insignary's Clarity is unique in that it scans for "fingerprints" from a binary to examine and then compare against the fingerprints collected from open source components hosted in numerous open source repositories. Unlike checksum or hash-based binary scanners, Clarity doesn't need to keep separate databases of checksums or hash values for different CPU architectures. This significantly increases Clarity's flexibility and accuracy in comparison to legacy binary code scanners.

Once a component and its version are identified through Clarity's fingerprint-based matching, users can easily compare them to more than 180,000 known security vulnerabilities catalogued in numerous databases, such as National Vulnerability Database (NVB) and VulnDB. Clarity also adds enterprise support, "fuzzy matching" of binary code and support for automated build systems like Jenkins.

About Insignary, Inc.

Founded in 2016, venture-backed Insignary is the global leader in binary-level open source software security and compliance. Through its Insignary Clarity and TruthIsIntheBinary.com software and cloud-based solutions, the company enables unmatched open source software binary scanning to uncover and address security and license compliance issues. For more information please visit www.insignary.com.

